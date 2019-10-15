Friendship Force International launches global growth initiative; Objective includes expanding membership to more than 25,000+

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Ga., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendship Force International , a force for good in the world for more than 40 years, and the pioneer in international citizen homestay programs designed to build bridges of understanding, announces its strategic plan for 2020 and beyond includes growing its membership from 15,000 to 25,000 and adding 100s of new clubs in a global, multi-lingual initiative supported by significant technological advances FFI is embracing.



In a global staff reorganization that will support expansion of its peace-building initiatives, Friendship Force President and CEO Jeremi Snook announced that UK-based Debbie Powell has been promoted to Vice President of Global Development, and Atlanta-based Allison Lindsey has been promoted to Vice President of Member Engagement.

The global staff, including personnel in France, Germany, Russia, Japan, Brazil and Atlanta, has been reorganized into teams focused on two key initiatives: journey management and opening new cities.

“People have an innate desire to be a part of something larger than themselves and make a positive difference in the world,” declared Snook. “While Friendship Force programs fulfill this need for tens-of-thousands globally now, we envision supercharging our more than 40 years of experience with advanced technology and social engagement strategies to expand that reach and provide life-altering journeys to hundreds-of-thousands around the world.”

Data compiled for Friendship Force International by a major Atlanta market research firm identified specific adventure travel, professional, good works and cultural immersion experiences that are in high demand globally which now are not being met by the myriad of travel agencies in existence, none of which offer the personal enrichment component for world travelers that Friendship Force has been known for since its founding in 1977.

“Our plan is for Friendship Force International to gain more global brand name recognition and be seen as the leading-edge organization providing cultural-immersion opportunities unmatched now and in the future,” Snook declared. “We will be announcing soon opportunities for individuals, organizations and foundations to provide financial support for our world-changing initiatives in 2020 and beyond.”

After thorough research, and building on its four decades of experience, Friendship Force International aims to launch, grow, and sustain a personal travel platform allowing individuals and groups to:

Connect with others locally and internationally

Invite individuals from around the world to be hosted in their home communities

Travel to experience new cultures

Join or form groups in their hometowns

Join special interest groups that connect people around shared passion around the world

Access unparalleled education and training materials on how to become a global citizen

Safely and securely build credibility in the Friendship Force network to host and travel more

Receive curated travel opportunities, discounts, special offers, and member-only experiences

ABOUT FRIENDSHIP FORCE INTERNATIONAL

Founded in Atlanta in 1977 by Wayne Smith and announced globally in a White House Rose Garden ceremony by President Jimmy Carter, Friendship Force was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1992. Since then, more than 1 million people have traveled or home-hosted on FFI journeys, meeting as strangers and parting as friends.

Journeys of exploration, service or learning can be arranged in more than 60 countries around the world, where more than 15,000 Friendship Force volunteer members in more than 300 clubs open their hearts, homes and communities to world travelers eager to immerse themselves in local cultures to help build bridges of understanding.

In addition to journeys between established Friendship Force clubs, Friendship Force International conducts a variety of specialized travel programs that include individual travel; family Journeys; humanitarian and educational Journeys; Friendship Festivals that include participants from many countries; professional, student and academic group travel and more.

Friendship Force believes that each and every person can make an important contribution to peace in the world by getting to know someone from another culture or country. To learn more, visit http://friendshipforce.org .

