Brunswick Corporation Raises Quarterly Dividend for the Seventh Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- METTAWA, Ill., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today raised the quarterly dividend on its common stock by approximately 14 percent to $0.24 per share.



This marks the seventh consecutive year of dividend increases.

“Our decision to increase the dividend is evidence of our board’s confidence in the strength of our focused marine portfolio and reflects our ongoing commitment to execute against our strategy and capital plans. The strong and steady profitability of our Parts & Accessories business and its aftermarket revenue, along with our focus on product leadership, operational excellence, and the structural changes we’ve made to leverage our scale across our marine businesses position us well for the future,” explained Brunswick Chief Executive Officer David Foulkes.

The dividend will be payable on Dec. 13, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 19, 2019.



About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com .

###







Release: IMMEDIATE Contact: Lee Gordon Director - Marine Communications & Public Relations lee.gordon@brunswick.com 904-860-8848



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.