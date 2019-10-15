Global Directed Energy Deposition Manufacturing Opportunities, 2019: LMD, LENS & WAAM

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Opportunities for Directed Energy Deposition Manufacturing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report identifies the opportunities presented by Directed Energy Deposition manufacturing (DED) technology and its variants such as LMD, LENS, and WAAM. DED is an additive manufacturing technology designed to build large parts. The DED process is rapid but rough cut and requires significant post processing.

This report shows where the addressable markets for Directed Energy Deposition Manufacturing machines are to be found - and where they fit into the AM business as a whole relative to other AM processes. The report also explains the pricing strategies in the DED sector. It takes a look at both powder-based and wire-based DED and also DED-based hybrids. In addition, it examines the evolution of DED technology in terms heat sources, print speeds, processing chambers and power supplies.

The main part of report provides a very highly granular ten-year forecast of all DED-related market segments. These include the machines themselves as well as the materials broken out by material type. We also have breakouts of machines by end-user industry, wire versus powder, and hybrid versus pure DED.

Both volume and value projections are included for all the forecasts. Finally, this report includes profiles of the DED strategies of 22 companies.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter One: DED Technology

1.1 How DED Fits into the AM Sector

1.1.1 Price and the Economics of DED

1.1.2 Wire- and Powder-based DED - Relationship to WAAM

1.2 DED Printing: The Core Process

1.2.1 Heat Sources and their Implications

1.2.2 Print Speeds

1.2.3 Processing Environment Considerations

1.2.4 Power Supplies

1.2.5 Extended Build Sizes for DED

1.3 Materials Considerations for DED Machines

Chapter Two: Applications and Forecasts

2.1 Where and How DED Machines Are Being Used Today

2.1.1 DED Machine Market by End User Industry: Install Base, Shipments and Market Value - Ten-Year Forecasts

2.1.2 Repair and Feature Addition Applications for DED

2.1.3 DED vs. Traditional Manufacturing: Near-net-shape Parts

2.1.4 DED and Hybrid Machines

2.2 DED Machine Market by Country: Install Base, Shipments and Market Value - Ten-year Forecasts

2.3 Ten-year Forecasts of Powder Materials Consumed by DED Machines

2.4 Ten-year Forecasts of Powder Machines versus Wire-Based Machines

2.5 Ten-year Forecasts of Hybrid DED Machines

Chapter Three: DED Printer Suppliers

3.1 DED Printer Supply Structure

3.2 3D Hybrid Solutions (United States)

3.3 Additec

3.4 Arevo

3.5 BeAM

3.6 DM3D

3.7 DMG Mori

3.8 ELB-Schliff

3.9 Evobeam

3.10 FormAlloy

3.11 InssTek

3.12 Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies (U.K.)

3.13 Lincoln Electric

3.14 Mazak

3.15 Okuma (Japan)

3.16 OR Laser/Coherent (Germany)

3.17 Prima Additive

3.18 Norsk Titanium

3.19 Optomec

3.20 Relativity

3.21 Sciaky

3.22 Trumpf



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/um489t

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.