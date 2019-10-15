Healthcare Financial Management Association Receives Innovation Award

Finance group honored for major organizational transformation initiative.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) has received an award for innovation from .orgCommunity, a Chicago-based network dedicated to shaping the future of associations. HFMA was honored for its organizational transformation initiative, which was designed to simplify membership, make it more user-friendly and contemporary, and shift the membership experience from transactions to experiences. In the process, HFMA changed its entire business model, streamlining and creating a purpose-driven internal structure and updating to a state-of-the-art technology platform.

The .orgCommunity Innovation Award celebrates outstanding innovation and the success of those taking their association or organization to the next level. The purpose of the award is to recognize innovative ideas and inspiring leaders who are shaping the future of associations and transforming the landscape of the industry.

“We appreciate this recognition,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA, upon being notified of the award. “We listened to our members and created a simpler, more personalized and more contemporary member experience. We are confident that HFMA is well positioned to support our members as they shape the future of healthcare.”

The highlights of the organizational transformation include:

Ensuring easy access to content, tools, education and other resources

Moving from content abundance to curation

Providing a personally and professionally meaningful community

Making membership an engaging experience, not a cadre of transactions

HFMA offers professional, enterprise, academic and business partner memberships. For more information about HFMA, visit hfma.org/join

About HFMA

With more than 43,000 members, the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation's premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. We help healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis, and practical tools and solutions. Our mission is to lead the financial management of healthcare.

Brad Dennison Healthcare Financial Management Association 630-386-2945 bdennison@hfma.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.