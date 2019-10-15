KORE Power Secures CohnReznick Capital as Investment Bank of Record

/EIN News/ -- COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KORE Lithium Technologies, Inc. (“ KORE Power ”), a leading developer of high density, high voltage energy storage solutions, today announced that it has retained CohnReznick Capital as its investment bank to advise the Company as it prepares for the expected production of its Mark 1™ Energy Storage System in Q1 2020.



“CohnReznick’s expertise and track record in the renewable energy industry is a terrific fit as we bring our pure-play battery and storage systems to the next level,” said Lindsay Gorrill, CEO of KORE Power. With this additional equity capital, KORE Power will be well-positioned to continue its robust growth and rapid development.”

CohnReznick Capital’s Senior Managing Director, Nick Knapp observed, “As we are at the forefront of the global clean energy transition, a scalable, fully integrated and cost-effective solution to power storage has never been more important to our industry’s momentum.”

Working with its manufacturing partner, Do-Fluoride Chemicals Co., KORE Power’s Mark 1 energy storage product range includes 55 Ah cells as well as highly designed modules and 110.7 kWh capacity battery racks. KORE Power is ahead of schedule in setting up sales, customer service, manufacturing, assembly, testing and development facilities in North America.

ABOUT KORE Power

KORE Power is a leading developer of high density, high voltage energy storage solutions for utility, industrial and mission-critical markets. The Company designs and manufactures its industry-leading, patent pending 1500Vdc Mark 1 Energy Storage System. Designed to lower energy storage installation and operation costs while optimizing performance, the Mark 1 energy storage system includes its propriety NMC cells with added safety features, innovative modules and standard racks, all of which come fully integrated with the Mark 1 BMS. With support from our manufacturing partner Do-Fluoride Chemicals, KORE Power enhances the quality control and visibility across the entire supply chain. The Company serves the growing demand for applications such as energy storage peaker plants, solar + storage and wind + storage projects, microgrids, front-of and behind-the-meter storage, mining energy solutions, and military applications. For more information, visit www.korepower.com .

ABOUT CohnReznick Capital

At CohnReznick Capital, we provide superior investment banking services to the sustainability sector. Since 2008, we have executed more than 140 project and corporate transactions for renewable energy assets, valued at over $19.5 billion in aggregate. We are wholly committed to the clean energy transition, and deliver exceptional services for financial institutions, infrastructure funds, strategic participants (IPPs and utilities), and leading global clean energy developers. Our team of experts help our clients break through the dynamic and evolving sustainability sector by simplifying project finance, M&A, capital raising, and special situations.

To learn more, please visit https://www.cohnreznickcapital.com , follow @CR Capital on Twitter, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

