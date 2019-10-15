5G in Aviation | Global Market Report 2019-2024 - Ground-to-Ground Communication Expected to Register Significant Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Market in Aviation - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 5G market in the aviation sector is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 45% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.



5G technology is starting to appear in a few cities and on a few consumer devices, and the phrase itself is stirring up excitement across aviation industries.



Key Highlights



The fifth-generation cellular network standard has promised extremely fast communication, with ultra-reliable low-latency links for real-time communication and interaction, along with the support for huge numbers of connected devices in small areas.

5G will be able to support the rapidly growing number of connected and smart devices in both the consumer context (IoT) and industry (IIoT).

On the consumer side, users will experience reliable and fast communication and new real-time applications such as virtual or augmented reality and highly responsive gaming. Vehicles and their sensors will be constantly connected to both each other (V2V) and also to local infrastructure (V2I) enabling efficient, safer and autonomous driving.

5G Potential & Opportunities



5G will open up new opportunities for the Internet of Things (IoT) and private Long Term Evolution (LTE) networks. With 5G, connectivity will flex to address different IoT-use cases of augmented assets (motorized, un-motorized assets, baggage tracking), enhanced operations (catering, turnaround optimization, passenger flow) and smart airports (building management).

5G on the ground will help unleash the full potential of satellite constellations in orbit where the satellite systems have useful attributes for 5G in terms of security, resilience, coverage, mobility and delivery of broadband, and in this future environment, the choice of communication technology will be transparent to the end-user and based upon location, type of service and cost-efficiency.

Major Market Trends



Ground-to-Ground Communication is Expected to Register Significant Growth

As 5G Use Cases are becoming more and more well-articulated by the industry and the ultra-high reliability and low latency of 5G come into the picture, their presence in the aerospace sector will surely be increasing in the years to come.

The growth of 5G broadband is expected to complement the existing 4G technology, using similar frequency bands, but with higher data rates, greater reliability and lower latency or lag. Further, carriers and device manufacturers will be able to use frequency bands that have not been used in cellular communications before but are commonly used in aerospace and radar applications.

In October 2018, the Civil Aviation Administration of China has organized an experimental verification project for the ATG-LTE technology in civil aviation applications. CAAC has approved the technical verification of 10 routes in China.

The 5G mobile communications technology using the Ground-to-Ground Communicatiohas has already completed the first phase of full-function standardization, and by the end of 2019, the 3GPP R16 standard will be approved. With the launch of independent 3GPP R15 networking standards, 5G communications spectrum has been distributed in some countries, and 5G communications will enter the large-scale deployment phase.

North America to Register the Largest Growth During the Forecast Period

Although the majority of these subscribers are being served using proprietary technologies in the unlicensed 5GHz spectrum, the use of 5G technologies in the licensed spectrum is expected to grow across the aviation sector across the region.

Also, the rise in passenger traffic is leading to an increase in demand for good internet connectivity in airports as well as connected aircraft, hence smart airports across this region is boosting the growth of the 5G market in the Aviation sector.

eMBB is an evolution to the existing 4G network across the US region which is the initial phase of 5G services. Prominent applications involved with eMBB including in-flight entertainment, real-time air traffic alerts, real-time video streaming, games with 3D and 4K resolutions, and high-speed internet access for latent-free cloud access are expected to fuel the demand for 5G market across the region.

Competitive Landscape



The 5G market in aviation is moderately competitive and consists of a few players. In terms of market share, some of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement in the frequency band thereby growing application in the aviation sector, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.



Recent Industry Developments



May 2019 - Gogo LLC has announced the next steps for its air-to-ground network in North America and will build a 5G network for aviation. The new air-to-ground (ATG) network will be designed for use on business aviation aircraft, commercial regional jets and smaller mainline jets operating within the contiguous United States and Canada.

November 2018 - Saudi Air Navigation Services (SANS), the official body responsible for air navigation services in Saudi Arabia, has formally selected SITAONAIR to elevate the Kingdom's air traffic management capabilities, through to 2025.SITAONAIR will deliver its country-wide, unrivaled, state-of-the-art VHF and Digital Automatic Terminal Information Service (D-ATIS) solutions for Saudi Air Navigation Services (SANS), benefiting all airlines flying in Saudi Arabia.

