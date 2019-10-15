There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,807 in the last 365 days.

Africa's Refining Industry: 2013-2018 Review and 2019-2023 Forecast

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refining Industry Outlook in Africa to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a comprehensive report on crude oil refining industry in Africa. The report provides refinery details such as the refinery name, country, and refinery operator name, with in-depth coverage on crude distillation unit or, CDU capacity and other major unit capacities for all active and new-build (planned and announced) refineries in the region.

The report also provides refinery capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, till 2023 in the region. The report also provides key country comparisons within the region based on contribution to regional refining capacity. Further, the report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the refining industry across different countries in the region, wherever available.

Scope

  • Updated information on all active, planned and announced refineries in Africa
  • Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, and CDU, condensate splitter, coking, catalytic cracker and hydrocracking capacities by refinery and country from 2013 to 2023, wherever available
  • Provides historical data from 2013 to 2018, outlook up to 2023
  • Provides new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by year and by key countries till 2023
  • Recent developments and contracts related to refineries across in the country, wherever available

Reasons to Buy

  • Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced refineries in Africa
  • Identify growth segments and opportunities in the region's refining industry
  • Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of refinery capacity data
  • Assess key refinery data of your competitors

Key Topics Covered

1. Table of Contents

2. Introduction
2.1. What is this Report About?
2.2. Market Definition

3. Africa Refining Industry
3.1. Africa Refining Industry, Overview of Refineries Data
3.2. Africa Refining Industry, Total Refining Capacity
3.3. Africa Refining Industry, Overview of Planned and Announced Refineries Data
3.4. Africa Refining Industry, Planned and Announced Refineries, Capacity Expansions and CapEx by Country
3.5. Africa Refining Industry, New Units and Capacity Expansions by Key Countries

4. Refining Industry in Egypt

5. Refining Industry in Algeria

6. Refining Industry in South Africa

7. Refining Industry in Nigeria

8. Refining Industry in Libya

9. Refining Industry in Morocco

10. Refining Industry in Sudan

11. Refining Industry in Cote d'Ivoire

12. Refining Industry in Cameroon

13. Refining Industry in Ghana

14. Refining Industry in Angola

15. Refining Industry in Tunisia

16. Refining Industry in Senegal

17. Refining Industry in Zambia

18. Refining Industry in Congo Republic

19. Refining Industry in Gabon

20. Refining Industry in Chad

21. Refining Industry in Equatorial Guinea

22. Refining Industry in Niger

23. Refining Industry in Ethiopia

24. Refining Industry in Guinea

25. Refining Industry in Liberia

26. Refining Industry in South Sudan

27. Refining Industry in Uganda

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ytyynx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

