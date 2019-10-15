Africa's Refining Industry: 2013-2018 Review and 2019-2023 Forecast

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refining Industry Outlook in Africa to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is a comprehensive report on crude oil refining industry in Africa. The report provides refinery details such as the refinery name, country, and refinery operator name, with in-depth coverage on crude distillation unit or, CDU capacity and other major unit capacities for all active and new-build (planned and announced) refineries in the region.



The report also provides refinery capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, till 2023 in the region. The report also provides key country comparisons within the region based on contribution to regional refining capacity. Further, the report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the refining industry across different countries in the region, wherever available.



Scope

Updated information on all active, planned and announced refineries in Africa

Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, and CDU, condensate splitter, coking, catalytic cracker and hydrocracking capacities by refinery and country from 2013 to 2023, wherever available

Provides historical data from 2013 to 2018, outlook up to 2023

Provides new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by year and by key countries till 2023

Recent developments and contracts related to refineries across in the country, wherever available

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced refineries in Africa

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the region's refining industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of refinery capacity data

Assess key refinery data of your competitors

Key Topics Covered



1. Table of Contents



2. Introduction

2.1. What is this Report About?

2.2. Market Definition



3. Africa Refining Industry

3.1. Africa Refining Industry, Overview of Refineries Data

3.2. Africa Refining Industry, Total Refining Capacity

3.3. Africa Refining Industry, Overview of Planned and Announced Refineries Data

3.4. Africa Refining Industry, Planned and Announced Refineries, Capacity Expansions and CapEx by Country

3.5. Africa Refining Industry, New Units and Capacity Expansions by Key Countries



4. Refining Industry in Egypt



5. Refining Industry in Algeria



6. Refining Industry in South Africa



7. Refining Industry in Nigeria



8. Refining Industry in Libya



9. Refining Industry in Morocco



10. Refining Industry in Sudan



11. Refining Industry in Cote d'Ivoire



12. Refining Industry in Cameroon



13. Refining Industry in Ghana



14. Refining Industry in Angola



15. Refining Industry in Tunisia



16. Refining Industry in Senegal



17. Refining Industry in Zambia



18. Refining Industry in Congo Republic



19. Refining Industry in Gabon



20. Refining Industry in Chad



21. Refining Industry in Equatorial Guinea



22. Refining Industry in Niger



23. Refining Industry in Ethiopia



24. Refining Industry in Guinea



25. Refining Industry in Liberia



26. Refining Industry in South Sudan



27. Refining Industry in Uganda



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ytyynx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.