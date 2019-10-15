Web.com Earns Frost & Sullivan’s North American Customer Value Leadership Award for the Web Services Industry

Customer Value Leadership Award Highlights Company’s Flexible, Easy-to-use Web and Domain Hosting Services, and Superior Customer Experience

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web.com , a leading web technology company helping millions of customers build their online presence, today announced that it has been honored with Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 North American Customer Value Leadership Award. The award is based on Frost & Sullivan’s independent analysis of the web services industry, which determined that Web.com exceeds customer expectations and contributes to the market with its value-add solutions pricing, high-quality customer support, and service offering flexibility.



Web.com offers businesses one-stop shopping for an array of online products and services that help drive online success as well as easy access to quality customer support. As one of the largest domain name registrars in the world, Web.com provides a full suite of web presence services, including domain name registration, do-it-yourself and do-it-for-me websites, marketing solutions, hosting, email and security services. This award recognizes the company’s unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

“We define and measure ‘Customer Value Leadership’ at two macro-level categories: customer impact and business impact,” said Michael DeSalles, principal analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “To achieve leadership in customer value is never an easy task, but it is one made even more difficult considering today’s competitive intensity, customer volatility, and economic uncertainty. Within this context, this award signifies an even greater accomplishment and Web.com should be very proud of all they’re achieving.”

As Frost & Sullivan observed in its research, the web services industry is facing unprecedented challenges and increased customer expectations in 2019, amplifying the need for providers like Web.com to go above and beyond to meet customer needs. Industry challenges highlighted by Frost & Sullivan’s independent research include:

Web.com’s deep industry expertise and focus is enabling the company to meet these increased demands and successfully acquire and retain more customers.

“As the demands and expectations from today’s consumers grow exponentially in the web services market, Web.com has become more digitally integrated and will continue to leverage online tools that drive productivity and lead to increased customer retention,“ said Sharon Rowlands, CEO at Web.com. “As our recent agreement to acquire Dreamscape Networks Limited demonstrates, Web.com is committed to providing market-leading web presence solutions to customers across the globe.”

The Frost & Sullivan North American Customer Value Leadership Awards are presented annually to companies across various sectors, including web services that demonstrate excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for customers with a focus on improving their return on investment. Frost & Sullivan does not accept self-nominations or submissions for its awards. Honorees are selected following in-depth interviews and primary/secondary market analysis. The Frost & Sullivan research methodology process can be viewed here .

About Web.com

Web.com is a leading web technology company serving millions of customers around the world. Through our portfolio of brands – Web.com, Network Solutions and Register.com – we help customers of all sizes build an online presence that delivers results. Web.com has the breadth of capabilities and depth of knowledge to be your go-to partner in today’s always-on digital world. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in partnering with our customers to service their online presence needs. Welcome to the next era of digital, welcome to Web.com. Learn more at www.web.com .

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

