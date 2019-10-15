Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Ecology & Environment, Alcentra Capital, Vitamin Shoppe, and Avon Products on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEI), Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ABDC), Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI), and Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEI)

Buyer: WSP Global Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction announced on August 28, 2019, E & E shareholders will receive $15 as well as a special dividend of up to $0.50 for each share of E & E common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether E & E and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the E & E investigation go to: https://bespc.com/eei/.

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ABDC)

Buyer: Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 13, 2019 and valued at $141.9 million, Alcentra shareholders will receive approximately $19.3 million in cash ($1.50 per share) from Crescent BDC, 5.2 million shares of Crescent BDC common stock, and $21.6 million in cash ($1.68 per share) from Crescent BDC’s investment adviser, CBDC Advisors, LLC. This is equivalent to a value of $11.02 for each share of Alcentra common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Wesco and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Alcentra investigation go to: https://bespc.com/abdc/ .

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI)

Buyer: Liberty Tax, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 8, 2019 and valued at $208 million, current Vitamin Shoppe shareholders will receive $6.50 in cash for each share of Vitamin Shoppe common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Vitamin Shoppe and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Vitamin Shoppe investigation go to: https://bespc.com/vsi/.

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP)

Buyer: Natura & Co.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on May 22, 2019 and valued at $3.7 billion, Avon shareholders will receive 0.300 shares of Natura for each share of Avon common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Avon and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Avon investigation go to: https://bespc.com/avon/ .

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Alexandra Raymond, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com



