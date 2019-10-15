Fiberglass Mold Market To Reach USD 530.2 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Fiberglass Mold Market Size – USD 279.3 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.3%, Fiberglass Mold Industry Trends – The rising applications of fiberglass mold in the industry vertical industries.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing demand for renewable energy sources is one of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the market.

The global fiberglass mold market is forecast to reach USD 530.2 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for renewable energy sources is one of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the market. Fiberglass is stronger and has a high resistance to corrosion. The materials are ideal for products used outside, in states near the ocean, with a high salt content in the air. Fire-retardant resins make products withstand fire. There are very few limitations with molding fiberglass, providing unlimited possibilities for manufacturers. This makes it possible to design visually appealing ones that are still as structurally strong and durable.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~29% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the demand for fiberglass mold will contribute to the growth of the market in the region. The rising population, growing industrialization, and urbanization, coupled with the expanding chemicals & materials, construction, automotive, and other industries in the region will also escalate the growth of the market.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2057

Further key findings from the report suggest

By composite phases, the market can be classified into matrix and dispersed phase. Fiber-reinforced composites usually consist of a continuous phase. This continuous phase is also known as the matrix, and the material that is distributed through the matrix is known as the dispersed phase. The dispersed phase, also called a reinforcement, is added for other purposes, such as, to bulk up the matrix at low cost without affecting the properties of the composite. There may also be a phase to create a bond between layers and phases, sometimes called the interface.

Among the product types, the epoxy resins accounted for the largest market share of ~36% in the year 2018. The main characteristics of epoxy resin after curing are voltage resistance, water absorption, strength, heat & temperature resistance, chemical resistance, elongation, shrinkage coefficient, thermal conductivity, induced rate, and others.

The vinyl ester is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Vinyl esters are more tolerant of stretching than polyesters. This makes them able to absorb impact, reducing the damage caused, and are less likely to show stress cracking. Vinyl esters shrink less on curing, which means that the 'pre-release' of a laminate from a mold is less significant.

Key participants include Dencam Composites, Gurit Holding AG, Janicki Industries, Norco Composites & GRP, SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA, TPI Composites, Shandong Shaungyi Technology, Indutch Composites Technology, EUROS GmbH, and Molded Fiber Glass Companies, among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fiberglass-mold-market

Segments covered in the report:

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global fiberglass mold market on the basis of resin type, composite phases, industry vertical, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Others

Composite Phases Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Matrix

Dispersed Phase

Interface

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Wind energy

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2057

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Fibers and Composites category by Reports And Data

Basalt Fiber Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/basalt-fiber-market

Structural Core Materials Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/structural-core-materials-market

Marine Composite Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/marine-composite-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.