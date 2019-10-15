NWOP: Court order denying release of political prisoner leads to demand for liberty or death sentence

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upon a court order from U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, new court papers disclose demand from civil rights lobbyist Cary Lee Peterson for Federal circuit court to grant an immediate order for a "death sentence" or "immediate release" for the (undocketed) private and pretextual prosecution for alleged drugs and money laundering (rather than securities fraud) related to a Super PAC pursuant to court records.



Last week, a federal circuit court 'judicial duo' denied a motion for release from incarceration pending appeal case proceedings, filed by political activist (now political prisoner) Cary Lee Peterson- for reasons that his original motion for bail pending appeal, filed in January, exceeded the word/page limitation allowed by the court without appointing a three-judge panel for ruling on 'extraordinary' motions, according to the court's (standing) order. Whereas, Peterson quickly rebutted the denial with a renewed motion (addendum) demand for an order of immediate release from prison or an imposed death sentence, for exercising his free-speech (constitutional) rights under the First Amendment.

"Unlike Bernie Sanders, I've (voluntarily) served my country and am ready to die for it and my Constitutional rights today." Cary Lee Peterson v. RVPlus, Inc., et al., 1:18-cv-00704-LPS, ECF Doc. No. 14; page 14 (Direct quote from Cary Lee Peterson on court papers filed with the Federal district and circuit courts).

