Oliveda International Inc. (OLVI) Takes Over 1 Million Shares of Oliveda America Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, CA, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- With the takeover of 1 million shares of Oliveda America Inc., Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI), a leading international innovator in natural cosmetics and wearable beauty and health technology, represents the flair for a spectacular US store concept that works in synergy with US online sales and creates real value for all Oliveda customers.



In the time of online shopping, it's no longer just about cool store concepts with cool, functioning products on the shelves. Real-world experiences that inspire the activation of our senses and that touch us deeply are in demand.

Thus, the first Oliveda US signature stores will transport the fascinating and holistic Oliveda world around the 7,000-year-old olive tree science with the possibility to immerse yourself in the most effective form of meditation, the olive tree meditation, through unique devices and inside the thousand-year-old olive trees. Holistic care that works from the inside to the outside and from the outside to the inside works into the cell structures and harmonizes them. Customization understands itself. Probably the most effective anti-aging therapy confirmed by traditional medicine is guided by estheticians, homeopaths and naturopaths who are also Oliveda therapists. The Oliveda US signature stores are not only meeting points but also olive tree academies at the same time to intuitively harness the fascinating knowledge of the 7,000-year-old olive tree for each individual.

The first Oliveda US signature store in Los Angeles opens on March 31, 2020 on Venice’s Abbot Kinney Boulevard, and the second Oliveda US signature store opens in New York's Greenwich Village on Greenwich Avenue on September 30, 2020. In the following 3 years, locations in Miami, San Francisco, Chicago and Denver will arise in which the whole world of Oliveda and the associated nature-philosophy is made tangible.

The growth of the necessary structures will be financed through Oliveda’s own funds and the sale of shares of Oliveda America Inc. with a total of approximately $35 million.

Oliveda International Inc.

Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is a leading international natural cosmetic company in the premium segment. The company has also developed a globally unique wearable beauty and health technology. In addition to online sales and a global branch network of 650 retail stores, the company’s wholly owned Oliveda Deutschland GmbH subsidiary operates flagship stores, Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Dusseldorf with plans to open new locations in Los Angeles, Taipei and Seoul. Overall, the company believes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide and increase the retail store network worldwide to 1,200 over the next five years. Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Further information on Oliveda International can be found at http://www.oliveda.com, us.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.

