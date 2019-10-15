KeyedIn to Explore Professional Services Transformation in Panel on “Stop Paying for Services: Start Paying for Results” at TSW 2019 Fall Conference

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyedIn today announced that its Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Operations, Tim Short, and Bob Briotte from Pure Storage, will speak on “Stop Paying for Services: Start Paying for Results” at the Fall Technology Services World (TSW) 2019 conference , held in Las Vegas from Oct. 21-23, 2019. KeyedIn helps embedded services organizations (ESOs) to double profitability, increase forecast accuracy by 60% and cut in half the cost of project management.



In the session, they will share insights on:



*Moving a services organization from simple technology implementers to trusted advisers and partners

*Guidelines for managing the customer journey from pre-sales to project closeout

*How to measure a project’s progress throughout the project lifecycle

*How to build project methodologies

*Fixed-fee engagement concepts

*Planning versus scheduling

At TSW Fall 2019, the session on “Stop Paying for Services: Start Paying for Results,” will be held Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 10:00-10:40 a.m. in Phyon 8, West Level 1, at the ARIA Resort & Casino, Las Vegas.

The Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) is dedicated to helping service organizations large and small grow and advance in the technology industry.

About KeyedIn

KeyedIn helps organizations simplify business processes, improve performance and drive results through its innovative SaaS-based business solutions. The company’s flagship product, KeyedIn Projects, is a cloud-based project and portfolio management (PPM) solution that enables project management offices (PMOs) and professional services teams to increase productivity, cut reporting costs and save operating expenses. Headquartered in Minneapolis, KeyedIn has hundreds of customers worldwide, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, LexisNexis and OfficeDepot. For more information, visit www.keyedin.com , or contact 866-662-6820.

For more media information, contact:



Lisa Hendrickson/LCH Communications for KeyedIn

516-767-8390

lisa@lchcommunications.com



