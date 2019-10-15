SimpliSafe Unveils $299 Entryway Kit Featuring Video Doorbell Pro, Available at Best Buy

/EIN News/ -- A Special Bundle for Doorbell Lovers To Jump Start Your Home Security

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpliSafe ®, maker of award-winning home security systems, announces the release of a brand new Entryway Kit, available now at Best Buy . Built around SimpliSafe’s gorgeous Video Doorbell Pro as its centerpiece, the Entryway Kit has your back from the front door to your inner sanctuary, providing a simple and incredibly affordable path to home protection.

“Video doorbells feel really good to use. I love being able to see my entryway from anywhere in the world as if I were actually at the door. It really offers peace of mind,” said SimpliSafe CMO Melina Engel. “But I like knowing that if an intruder actually breaks into my house that I’m still protected. That’s where the value of our highly competitive Entryway Kit comes in.”

With an ultra-wide field of view, 1080p HD video quality, and two-way audio, the SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Pro allows you to see and talk to anyone at your door. If an intruder crosses the threshold, SimpliSafe's home security system kicks in, blaring a 95db siren, alerting the 24/7 professional monitoring center, and dispatching police if necessary.1 "It's a one-two punch," said Engel.

SimpliSafe's modular, customizable design means the Entryway Kit can easily be expanded to include any of the company's arsenal of sensors — from panic buttons to smoke detectors — as well as smart home must-haves, like indoor SimpliCam cameras and the new SimpliSafe Smart Lock .

The Entryway Security Kit: Video Doorbell Pro + Door Alarm is now available exclusively at select Best Buy locations and online at bestbuy.com .

What's Included:

Video Doorbell Pro

Base Station

Keypad

Entry Sensor

Additional Features:

Powerful night vision

Smart Home Integrations, including Alexa and Google Assistant 1

Arm and disarm from anywhere with App Control 1

Up to 350% faster police response time2 with Video Verification1

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe was the first to offer homeowners professional-grade monitored home security with no long-term contracts and at radically fair prices. SimpliSafe now protects over 3 million people. The company remains committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure.

SimpliSafe, SimpliCam and their respective logos are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Google, Google Assistant and all related logos are trademarks of Google Inc. or its affiliates. Best Buy, bestbuy.com and the Best Buy logo are trademarks of Best Buy Co., Inc. and its affiliated companies.

1. Professional monitoring requires a $14.99/month Standard Monitoring plan. Fully-customizable app control and video verification require a $24.99/month Interactive Monitoring plan.

2. Based on average response times calculated from Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system data from 40 different law enforcement agencies from January 2015 to December of 2016, representing an average population of 121,192, and measuring average response times for Priority 1 calls (requiring immediate response; ~670K P1 calls evaluated) relative to Priority 3 calls (requiring routine response; 1.2M P3 calls evaluated); source Police Response Times to Calls for Service, Stanford University (2018).

