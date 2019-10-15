Global Trends in Wedding Tourism, 2019: Key Destinations, Traveler Types and Market Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Trends in Wedding Tourism" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report looks at the key trends & issues within the wedding tourism segment, as well as the opportunities and threats. It also offers an insight into key destinations, traveler groups, and into the strategies of destinations looking to attract wedding tourists.



This report provides analysis of traveler types and key market trends which are contributing to a key segment within tourism currently - wedding tourism. Major and upcoming destinations are assessed, along with an analysis of key trends to provide valuable insight. Challenges along with opportunities in the industry are explained in relation to industry examples.



Key Highlights



'Wedding tourism', 'marriage tourism' and 'destinations weddings' are a fast growing phenomenon that refers to tourists traveling for the purpose of getting married or venturing to a destination for the wedding of a friend, relative or acquaintance. Regardless of sex, religion, and ethnicity, the weddings industry is an aspect of contemporary society that will always bring people together. Tourists now aspire to seek any opportunity to travel that they can and as a result of this 25% of weddings are now classified as destination weddings.

Destinations throughout the Caribbean, Asia and Europe are some of the most dependent on wedding tourism attracting couples and families worldwide. An iconic wedding destination can vastly benefit the local community including hotels, infrastructure, transport, retail and relevant stakeholders.

Wedding cruises have grown in popularity over recent years as they offer travelers the opportunity to venture to multiple destinations, combining wedding and honeymoon into one.

Snapshot Key Market Trends Key Destinations Key Destination: Caribbean Key Destination: Mauritius Developing Destination Focus: Scotland & India Challenges & Opportunities Source Markets Appendix

Companies Mentioned



Royal Caribbean

Princess Cruises

Celebrity Cruises

LATAM

Thomas Cook

Wonderlust Events

