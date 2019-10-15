Sompo International Enhances Cyber Insurance Capabilities with Insurance Industry’s First Email Security Review Services

/EIN News/ -- PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that they have partnered with SecurIT360, a full-service security consulting firm, and The Crypsis Group, a leading cyber risk management firm, to offer all eligible cyber policyholders in the U.S. complimentary cyber risk management services for email security protection. The service is the first of its kind offered in the insurance industry.



Qualifying Sompo International Cyber clients now have the option to access and engage cyber consultants from SecurIT360, who will perform customized reviews of current email security configurations and protocols. This will help the company’s cyber clients to better proactively manage their risk against cyber criminals and their top method of attack. Each live consultation includes best practice recommendations following the Center for Internet Security guidelines and other relevant standards for a full range of security and deployment processes. This latest offering of cyber and network risk products complements Sompo International’s broad suite of property and casualty products. Eligible insureds may access these complimentary risk management services via the Sompo International Cyber Risk Portal at www.somposecure.com.

Mr. Richard DePiero, Senior Vice President, U.S. Cyber Product Leader for Sompo International, commented, “Sompo International is committed to helping clients proactively address known and emerging cyber risks, including email system vulnerabilities. Email is a common attack vector utilized by adversaries and the risk can be mitigated by ensuring that our customers enterprise email systems are configured properly. We are excited to partner with SecurIT360 and The Crypsis Group and offer our insureds the industry’s first email security review service which expands and enhances the risk management services we provide.”

Mr. Dan Wadley, Executive Vice President of Sompo Pro, commented, “Sompo International is known for its ability to serve sophisticated operations with unique risk management solutions, including products and services to address cyber and network risk. We are very pleased to offer this innovative email security review service from SecurIT360 and Crypsis to our cyber clients. Our unique combination of specialized underwriting expertise and market leading risk management services continues to differentiate Sompo International as a leading market for cyber, financial and professional lines solutions.”

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International) is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International writes agriculture, professional lines, property, marine and energy, and casualty and other specialty lines of insurance and catastrophe, property, casualty, professional lines, weather risk and specialty lines of reinsurance. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. Sompo International’s headquarters are located at Waterloo House, 100 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda and its mailing address is Sompo International, Suite No. 784, No. 48 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Contact

Sompo International

Cara Gallagher

SVP, Marketing ＆ Communications

Phone: + 1 917 421 4973

Email: cagallagher@sompo-intl.com

Portland Communications

Steffan Williams

Phone: +1 44 (0)20 7554 1800

Email: Steffan.williams@portland-communications.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.