Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – RARX, PGNX, TSG, ROAN

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:



Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX)

The investigation concerns whether Ra Pharmaceuticals and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Ra Pharmaceuticals to UCB S.A. for $48.00 per share. If you are a Ra Pharmaceuticals shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/ra-pharmaceuticals-inc-rarx-stock-merger-ucb/ .

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX)

The investigation concerns whether Progenics and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Progenics to Lantheus Holdings, Inc. for 0.2502 shares of Lantheus stock for each share of Progenics stock. If you are a Progenics shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/progenics-pharmaceuticals-inc-pgnx-stock-merger-lantheus/ .

The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG)

The investigation concerns whether Stars Group and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Stars Group to Flutter Entertainment plc for 0.2253 shares of Flutter stock for each share of Stars Group stock. If you are a Stars Group shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/the-stars-group-inc-tsg-merger-stock-flutter/ .

Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN)

The investigation concerns whether Roan and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Roan to Citizen Energy Operating, LLC for $1.52 per share. If you are a Roan shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/roan-resources-inc-stock-merger-citizen-energy/ .

