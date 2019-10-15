VelocityEHS Brings Together Domain Experts and Reveals Vision for Future of EHS Industry at Annual User Conference

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, hosted its annual user conference – Accelerate 2019 – at its Chicago headquarters. Hundreds of members from the VelocityEHS community attended the three-day conference designed to foster peer-to-peer learning through interactive sessions, customer presentations and valuable networking opportunities.



This year’s conference theme, “Connect, Learn, Grow” challenged attendees to have frank discussions and exchange insights on a range of EHS issues, including: sustainability, data and reporting, engaging the C-Suite, managing organizational change, mitigating risk and use of advanced A.I. technology. VelocityEHS customers were also given a preview of VelocityEHS’ next major EHS software platform release, and had the opportunity to connect one-on-one with VelocityEHS executives and product experts about their unique business challenges and opportunities.

“Delivering personalized experiences through open and honest conversations is essential for building trust with users of our products,” said Matt Airhart, president and COO of VelocityEHS. “Our customers and the work we help them do to keep employees safe and safeguard the environment has always been our biggest motivation. The value of VelocityEHS’ solutions goes beyond software, it is strengthened by the relationships we’ve fostered with those who use it. It was such an honor to be able to bring our customers together to share their challenges, collaborate on new functionality and lay the groundwork for future success together.”

Accelerate 2019 kicked-off with a key note presentation from Bill Benjamin, an emotional intelligence, performance and leadership expert from the Institute for Health and Human Potential. By encouraging attendees to be better leaders through conscious development of their emotional intelligence, Benjamin provided strategies for better decision making and more effective communication, especially in stressful situations. The conference also featured interactive sessions led by customers who offered practical skills and concepts used to improve EHS programs and outcomes.

Attendees were given an opportunity to see how their feedback has become the backbone of the design of the next version of the VelocityEHS platform. “The vision for our next release has been shaped by the collective input of thousands of users who interact with our products every day. It’s this incredible communication loop that drives our decision-making and enables us to focus on the things that matter most to users,” said Airhart.

The dates and location of Accelerate 2020 will be announced soon. Visit www.EHS.com to learn more about VelocityEHS’ award-winning software and stay up-to-date on company announcements.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 18,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, including leading scores in the Verdantix 2017 Green Quadrant Analysis and 2017 NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.



VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Canada; London, England and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

