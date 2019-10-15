Say and Intrado Digital Media Establish Strategic Partnership to Bring New Capabilities to the Corporate Investor Relations Toolkit

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Say and Intrado Digital Media are pleased to announce a strategic partnership bringing Say’s groundbreaking investor communications technologies to public companies using Intrado Digital Media’s IR solutions. Say’s Shareholder Communication Platform will be accessible to Intrado Digital Media’s clients as an add-on service for annual shareholder meetings, quarterly earnings calls, investor relations websites, investor days, webinars, and more.



Say’s platform allows companies to interactively engage with a variety of stakeholders in an efficient, cost-effective manner that was never before possible. Say’s Q&A and Polling solutions create a dynamic, structured communications channel that directly connects companies and shareholders, giving investor relations and governance professionals a new outlet to communicate their company story and learn what matters most to their shareholders.

Intrado Digital Media’s IR solutions include webcasting, streaming, and web hosting for companies to engage with stakeholders on a global scale. Companies who choose to integrate Say’s platform alongside Intrado Digital Media will have access to new data and actionable analytics regarding investor sentiment. Say will be seamlessly available to all Intrado Digital Media clients globally.

“Thousands of public companies recognize Intrado Digital Media as a market leader for best-in-class investor relations solutions,” said Laurent Paulhac, CEO of Say. “That’s why we knew they would make a perfect partner to expand Say’s network and bring the power of Say’s investor communications platform to their customer base.”

“Intrado Digital Media is the one stop shop for cutting-edge IR solutions,” said Ben Chodor, President of Digital Media Solutions for Intrado. “We are thrilled to be adding Say’s unique IR platform to deliver additional value to our clients.”

About Say:

Say provides brokers, companies, and funds cost-efficient tools to enable high-value digital shareholder interactions. Say’s innovative Shareholder Communication Platform disrupts the world of investor communications by making it more transparent and secure, from powering full-service proxy processing solutions, to connecting investors with companies and funds they own for new leverageable forms of engagement.

For more information visit say.com

Contact: hello@say.com

About Intrado:

Intrado, formerly West, is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable – turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com .

