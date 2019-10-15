SelectHealth Earns 4.5 Star Rating for Medicare Advantage Plan in 2020

/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, UT, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that the SelectHealth Advantage plan earned a 4.5 out of 5 Overall Star Rating and is ranked among the highest-rated Medicare Advantage plans.

Each year, CMS rates Medicare certified health plans—both parts C and D—on a scale of 1 to 5 stars (with 5 stars representing the highest quality) using the Medicare Star Quality Ratings system. The overall scores are based on more than 40 care and service quality measures across several categories, including staying healthy, managing chronic conditions, member satisfaction, customer service, and pharmacy services.

“Receiving a 4.5 Star Rating recognizes our efforts and commitment to providing quality, value, and exceptional care to our members,” says Mark Richardson, Medicare Program and Products Director for SelectHealth. “We’re supporting and advancing our oganization’s mission by offering tools, services, and wellness benefits that help our members maintain their overall health. Because of our alignment with Intermountain Healthcare, St. Luke’s Health System, and P3 Health Partners, our members have access to in-network providers who continually provide outstanding care to our members.”

Medicare beneficiaries can learn more about the Medicare Star Quality Ratings and the SelectHealth Medicare Advantage plan by visiting medicare.gov or selecthealth.org/medicare, or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). Plan performance summary star ratings are assessed each year and may change from one year to the next.

About SelectHealth

SelectHealth® is a not-for-profit health plan serving more than 900,000 members. Through a shared mission with Intermountain Healthcare® of Helping People Live the Healthiest Lives Possible®, we are committed to ensuring access to high-value care, providing superior service, and supporting the health of our members and the communities we serve.

In addition to commercial and government medical plans, SelectHealth offers dental, vision, pharmacy benefit management, and life and disability coverage to its members. SelectHealth plans are available for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid enrollees, and we’re also a carrier for the Children’s Health Insurance Plan (CHIP) and the Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) Plan.

Year-after-year, SelectHealth is rated as Utah’s top HMO plan by state and national organizations, receiving top scores in both member satisfaction and clinical performance. For details, visit selecthealth.org.

SelectHealth is an HMO plan sponsor with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in SelectHealth Advantage depends on contract renewal. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

SelectHealth complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.



ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-855-442-9900 (TTY: 711).

注意：如果您使用繁體中文，您可以免費獲得語 言援助服務。請致電 1-855-442-9900

(TTY：711).

