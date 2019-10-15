Horizon Eye Specialists & LASIK Center Now Offers the First and Only FDA-Approved Trifocal Lens Implant for Cataract Surgery: AcrySof IQ PanOptix

Horizon’s use of this cutting-edge lens technology will result in reduced dependence on glasses following cataract surgery

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Eye Specialists & Lasik Center, the leading comprehensive eye care center in Arizona, today announces it has started offering the latest generation in multifocal implants, the AcrySof IQ PanOptix lens by Alcon. PanOptix is already one of the leading presbyopia-correcting intraocular lenses in more than 70 countries.



Presbyopia is the loss of reading vision that almost all patients develop with age, requiring reading glasses or bifocals. Until this point, multifocal implants have provided good distance vision but would often have some limitations correcting both reading and computer-distance vision. This new trifocal implant will give excellent distance vision correction by eliminating nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism. Additionally, it will further provide improved near and intermediate vision correction with less dependency on glasses than previous multifocal implants.

Key points about this implant:

PanOptix delivers an exceptional combination of near, intermediate and distance vision, and substantially reduces the need for glasses post-surgery

More than 99 percent of PanOptix patients in the FDA clinical study said they would choose the same lens again

The PanOptix lens is designed for today’s active lifestyles, from viewing mobile devices and computer screens to high-quality distance vision in a range of lighting conditions. The new lens uses ENLIGHTEN® Optical Technology, a proprietary design that optimizes intermediate vision without compromising near and distance vision.

The FDA approval of PanOptix was based on a pivotal study at 12 investigational sites in the U.S. With this trifocal lens design, PanOptix patients demonstrated exceptional, uninterrupted vision from distance to reading. The results also showed high patient satisfaction with more than 99 percent of PanOptix patients saying they would choose the same lens again.

“We’ve been waiting for this technology for several years. It allows us to give our patients greater independence from glasses than ever before,” says Jonathan Jay Levin, MD & medical director at Horizon Eye Specialists.

The lens is also available for younger patients who don’t have cataracts and simply want to eliminate the need for distance, computer and reading glasses. Similar to cataract surgery, this elective procedure is called Refractive Lens Exchange and is also performed at Horizon Eye Specialists.

About Horizon Eye Specialists & LASIK Center

Horizon Eye Specialists & LASIK Center has been offering comprehensive eye care since 1983. The company currently operates five state-of-the-art facilities across Arizona, with its headquarters in Scottsdale. Horizon is known for its extensively experienced doctors who have performed thousands of vision correction procedures, investments into advanced technology and focus on personal patient care. The eye care center specializes in a full range of services, including CustomVue LASIK, cataract surgery, multifocal IOLs and much more. To learn more, please visit https://www.horizonlaservision.com/.

