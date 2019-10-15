Fulcrum Partners Sponsors Luis Palau Festival in Côte d’Ivoire

/EIN News/ -- PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanks to the support of Co-Founder and Managing Director, G. Scott Cahill, Fulcrum Partners, LLC was recognized as a corporate sponsor of the Luis Palau Association’s Love Côte d’Ivoire Festival. For more than 50 years, Luis Palau and his team have led ministry events around the world, sharing their faith through evangelism and service. During the three-day Ivory Coast festival, the Luis Palau team worked throughout the western Africa country, partnering with 2,200 local churches to coordinate 54 special events.



As a result of the outreach, more than 10,000 people were served at eye glass clinics and some 9,000 children were reached during youth programs and BMX bike events in local schools. By facilitating sports clinics, medical clinics, prison ministry, fellowship dinners for women and business leaders as well as with music, ministry and celebration the Love Côte d’Ivoire Festival served thousands and inspired more than 19,000 professions of faith. Live television broadcasts of the festival were aired in 59 French-speaking nations further expanding the Festival’s outreach.

“We’ve never seen unity like this in Côte d'Ivoire before. We have groups of pastors who work together but we’ve never seen unity like the churches have working with the Palau team,” said Akossi Frank, Pastoral Committee member and local pastor. “We’re usually distracted by fractions and disagreements but in working with the Palau team, we now have the same vision, same goal; we’re unified to preach the Gospel throughout the country.”

Emmanual Bouaffo is known as the “Father of Gospel Music in Côte d'Ivoire”. He is one of the nation’s most-loved Gospel singers. Bouaffo observed, “There’s great joy in how the Palau team has involved local leaders. Evangelism through friendship like this is something we don’t often see. We’re all joyfully working together. The festival is a big deal for everybody. The older. The younger. Inmates. The weary. I have seen the impact of a couple Palau festivals in the area, and it’s our great joy that the team would visit our country for the second year.”

In addition to the strategic integration of compensation and benefits for the top talent at Fulcrum Partners’ client companies and his other ministry and philanthropic commitments, Scott Cahill is the Chairman of the Luis Palau Ministries Board of Directors, USA. “The Luis Palau City Festivals serve, inspire and unite communities,” said Scott. They are gospel centered, church driven, disciple led and city focused. They are effective and sustainable because of their structure that involves local leaders and local churches. My wife Joanie and I are blessed to play a part in the Luis Palau Ministries.”

Fulcrum Partners is one of the nation’s leading executive benefits consultancies. With more than $7 billion in assets under management, Fulcrum Partners is led by a team of thirteen managing directors who average more than 31 years in executive compensation and benefits consulting.

View highlights of the Love Côte d’Ivoire Festival here: Love Cote d'Ivoire Festival Report

About Fulcrum Partners LLC:

Fulcrum Partners ( fulcrumpartnersllc.com ) is a wholly independent, member-owned firm dedicated to helping organizations enhance their Total Rewards Strategy. Founded in 2007, today the company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C.

