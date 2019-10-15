NADP Announces Selection of Eme Augustini as New Executive Director

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Dental Plans (NADP) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the selection of Emeline (Eme) Augustini, as the new Executive Director of NADP effective Nov. 1. Augustini succeeds long-time Executive Director Evelyn F. Ireland, CAE who retires later this year after 27 years leading the Association.



In making the announcement to NADP staff and members, Chairman of the Board Ron Bolden, Cigna Dental, observed, “After a competitive national search and vetting process by Korn Ferry and the Search Committee, Eme was unanimously selected by the Board of Directors. It was clear that Eme has the knowledge of our industry and issues as well as the relationships with staff to quickly engage as our new leader.”

Executive Director Evelyn Ireland added, “Eme is the right choice for NADP at this critical point in the association’s history with challenges in the market, the states and Washington, D.C. I look forward to working with her through the transition.”

Augustini joined the NADP Government Relations team in 2012 and quickly mastered the issues facing the industry at both the state and federal level. She was promoted to Associate Director of Government Relations and became Director of Government Relations in early 2017. In this role Eme currently oversees all federal and state legislative and regulatory affairs for NADP. Eme was instrumental in establishing NADP’s Advocacy in Action day in Washington, D.C. which has raised NADP’s profile in Congress.

“NADP has been incredibly successful in developing core member services and engaging meaningfully with partners and stakeholders. I’m excited to work with NADP's staff team, members, and the Board to build upon this strong foundation,” Augustini said.

Prior to joining the NADP Government Relations team in 2012, Eme worked with a national trade association managing regulatory compliance and grassroots advocacy programs. She earned her bachelor’s in political science and philosophy from Texas A&M University and is pursuing an MBA with business analytics emphasis from Texas Woman's University.

About NADP

NADP is the largest non-profit trade association focused exclusively on the dental benefits industry. NADP’s members provide dental HMO, dental PPO, dental Indemnity and discount dental products to 200 million Americans with dental benefits. Our members include the entire spectrum of dental carriers: companies that provide both medical and dental coverage, companies that provide only dental coverage, major national carriers, regional, and single state companies, as well as companies organized as non-profit plans.

CONTACT: Evelyn Ireland

NADP Executive Director

(972) 458-6998, x101

eireland@nadp.org



