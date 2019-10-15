AC-U-KWIK Announces 2019 FBOs of Distinction and Handlers of Distinction

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network’s AC-U-KWIK , the leading resource for global airport and ground handling data for business aviation flight planning, announces seven honorees as 2019 FBOs of Distinction and Handlers of Distinction. By offering outstanding service, performance and reliability, these ground handling specialists place themselves among the global leaders in facilitating business-critical missions.



“It is gratifying to go beyond AC-U-KWIK’s focus on accurate airport and FBO data to recognize these qualified, experienced FBOs and handlers that have stories worth telling,” said Frank Craven, managing director, business aviation, Aviation Week Network.

The 2019 FBOs of Distinction and Handlers of Distinction are:

American Aero FTW

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth Meacham International Airport (KFTW)

American Aero offers exceptional service and amenities while prioritizing safety. In 2017, American Aero became the first FBO in the world to earn the IS-BAH Stage 3 safety registration. Its team receives NATA Safety 1st and Ritz-Carlton training. American Aero FTW even offers a 90-second dishwasher for a quick clean during quick turns. In 2019, it ranked as the No. 1 FBO in Texas and a top-five FBO worldwide in a survey.

More information: American Aero FTW on ACUKWIK.com; https://www.americanaero.com/

ASMCORP

Various airports in Mexico, including Cancun, Mexico City/Toluca, Monterrey, San José del Cabo, and San José, Costa Rica

ASMCORP, a fast-growing flight support and ground handling company in Latin America and 2019 Handler of Distinction, is the largest fuel provider in Mexico. With a network of agents and vetted facilities throughout the region, ASMCORP commits to providing dependability and knowledgeable local service and support.

More information: ASMCORP on ACUKWIK.com; http://www.asmcorp.com.mx/

Castle & Cooke Aviation

Van Nuys, Calif.

Van Nuys Airport (KVNY)

Castle & Cooke Aviation’s Van Nuys Airport facility provides comfort, privacy, convenience and a VIP experience near the heart of Los Angeles. Notably, the new VIP facility provides a high degree of privacy to passengers seeking to avoid the busier full-service FBO areas. Suitable for large groups, the VIP facility is equipped to host private functions as well.

More information: Castle & Cooke Aviation on ACUKWIK.com; https://www.castlecookeaviation.com/

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Al Maktoum International Airport – Dubai South (OMDW)

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim is a fully integrated business aviation facility at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai. Passengers can take advantage of the comfort and privacy offered by the 1300 sq. m VVIP lounge as well as showers and a conference room. The facility accommodates all types of business jets with its 5700 sq. m and 7500 sq. m hangars and 7700 sq. m ramp.

More information: DC Aviation Al-Futtaim on ACUKWIK.com; https://www.dc-aviation.ae/

KaiserAir Oakland Jet Center

Oakland, Calif.

Metropolitan Oakland International Airport (KOAK)

KaiserAir has evolved from a private flight department to a complete business aviation service provider, including maintenance, FAR Part 135 and Part 121 flight operations and FBO services. In addition to these comprehensive services, the KaiserAir Oakland Jet Center FBO says it can accommodate special requests. U.S. Customs and Border Protection service is available.

More information: KaiserAir Oakland Jet Center on ACUKWIK.com; https://www.kaiserair.com/

Luxivair SBD

San Bernardino, Calif.

San Bernardino International Airport (KSBD)

Luxivair SBD offers efficiency and elegance to travelers in the Los Angeles and Palm Springs, Calif., areas. Passengers and crews will find uncongested airspace, amenities designed for relaxation and business, and on-site U.S. Customs officers. If Southern California is a fueling or tech stop, Luxivair SBD offers a range of services with competitive pricing and quick turns.

More information: Luxivair SBD on ACUKWIK.com; https://www.luxivairsbd.com/

Manny Aviation Services

Based at Mexico City/Toluca, Mexico; various airports throughout Mexico

Lic. Adolfo López Mateos Toluca International Airport (MMTO)

A 2019 Handler of Distinction, Manny Aviation Services is the first handler to receive IS-BAH registration, now at Stage 2. It has experience with permits and overflight authorizations and aviation law. Those skills and its proactive approach to safety, security, continuing education and professionalism have enabled Manny Aviation Services to provide quality and service to VIPs at Fortune 500 companies, charter operators, government officials and more.

More information: Manny Aviation Services on ACUKWIK.com; http://www.mannyaviation.com/

Much more information about these exceptional FBOs and handlers is available on ACUKWIK.com as well as in the October 2019 issue of Business & Commercial Aviation.

For more information about AC-U-KWIK, visit booth N5623 at NBAA-BACE 2019.

NBAA-BACE attendees may also pick up a copy of the October 2019 issue of BCA in the publication bins at the exhibition or in booth N5623.

About AC-U-KWIK

AC-U-KWIK is regarded as the most accurate FBO/airport resource for business aviation. It provides the most up-to-date and reliable pre-flight planning data available. AC-U-KWIK is the essential daily reference used by pilots, schedulers, flight departments, charter and fuel providers, and line service personnel, plus many other aviation professionals.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Sisk

Director, Marketing Communications

Aviation Week Network

860.495.5498

elizabeth.sisk@aviationweek.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.