Axcient Announces New VP of Sales Michael Goldberg

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Axcient , a leader in business availability and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced the appointment of Michael Goldberg to Vice President of Sales. In his role, Goldberg is responsible for account executive, national account management, and sales engineering teams. He will report to Axcient’s Chief Revenue Officer Angus Robertson.



“Michael has strong experience developing, leading, and managing high-performing sales teams,” said Robertson. “We are excited to have him on the team to develop Axcient’s go-to-market strategy and support the MSP community. As Axcient continues to focus on making it simple for MSPs to protect everything for their clients, Michael will empower our sales team to offer the best experience in the business.”

Goldberg has more than 15 years of IT channel experience and a strong track record of sales leadership. He is passionate about building partnerships that drive rapid growth. Most recently, Goldberg held the position of Vice President of Global Inside Sales at FireMon. Before joining FireMon, he was instrumental in driving growth and partner success in the IT channel at ConnectWise, the leading business management platform provider, as the Director of North America Sales. He has a Bachelor of Science in Business Economics from the University of South Florida.

“I am excited to join the Axcient team because of their commitment and focus on the IT channel,” said Goldberg. “In this new role, I look forward to building on the company’s momentum and driving new opportunities for partners.”

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The Axcient Business Availability suite—which includes Replibit , BRC , CloudFinder , Anchor , Fusion , and the Axcient Cloud —enables MSPs to build secure technology stacks for their clients. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches , human error and natural disasters . For more information, visit Axcient at www.axcient.com .

