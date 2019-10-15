Customer Retention Drives Success of Top Woman-Led Business in New Hampshire

SalesEdge LLC Delivers RFP and Sales Proposal Software Solutions

/EIN News/ -- MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesEdge LLC , reseller of cloud-based RFP and sales proposal automation solutions, has been recognized as the 8th Fastest Growing Women-Led Company in New Hampshire. For the past 8 years, Business NH Magazine has tracked women leaders in New Hampshire showcasing their economic influence. SalesEdge has made the list of Top 20 Fastest Growing Women-Led Companies for the last 7 years.



SalesEdge helps small and medium sized businesses—generally those with less than 500 employees, win new business by using SalesEdge-offered technology to automate sales proposals and response documents to questionnaires including request for proposals (RFP) , due diligence questionnaires (DDQ ), and Standardized Information Gathering (SIG) questionnaires. Most recently SalesEdge introduced a Document and Workflow Automation Solution complementing its current RFP and sales proposal automation software solution.

“The key to our success,” shared SalesEdge CEO and founder, Kym Harrington, “is directly related to the success that we help our clients achieve. We initially focus on a successful onboarding of the RFP and proposal automation solution —and then help our clients scale the solution to meet their expanding business needs. We see our clients improve sales performance, as well as increase their return on investment.”

SalesEdge continues to focus and strive toward 100% customer retention. Kym Harrington adds, “SalesEdge team members, including the newest members of our expanding Customer Success team, have on average 20-years’ experience working with sales and proposal professionals. Our clients benefit from this professional experience and expertise.”

In addition to the Fastest Growth ranking, SalesEdge has been listed by Business NH Magazine as one of the New Hampshire Women-Led Businesses to Watch.

About SalesEdge LLC

