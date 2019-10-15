PIONEERING CHOREOGRAPHER SEAN DORSEY IS FIRST OPENLY-TRANSGENDER ARTIST TO APPEAR ON COVER OF DANCE MAGAZINE

SF-based founder of Sean Dorsey Dance graces November cover for publication’s debut of the “Dance & Activism” issue

NEW YORK, NY, US, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dance Media’s Dance Magazine, the leading industry publication for everything dance, today released its inaugural “Dance & Activism” issue (November 2019), featuring pioneering choreographer Sean Dorsey as the first-ever, openly transgender artist to be featured on the cover. Dorsey is the founder of the SF-based modern dance company, Sean Dorsey Dance , which celebrated its fifteenth anniversary earlier this year. The company is currently on a 20-city U.S. tour with its latest critically-acclaimed work, Boys in Trouble.With the theme “Dance & Activism,” the coveted issue features Dorsey (shot exclusively in New York City by photographer Jayme Thornton) as well as interviews with rising young dance activists and profiles of companies touring the country with politically-charged dance pieces among other stories.Dance Magazine’s editor-in-chief Jennifer Stahl said of Dorsey as the November cover choice, “Sean Dorsey was a natural cover choice for the debut of Dance Magazine's Dance & Activism issue. He's long been using dance to advocate for greater equity and inclusion, not only through his choreography for Sean Dorsey Dance, but also with his Fresh Meat Festival and his outreach projects like TRANSform Dance.” Stahl continued, “He's got an uncanny knack for effecting real change: So many of the people Dorsey encounters come away with a deeper, more compassionate understanding of true inclusivity. Our field is stronger today because of him.”Read the full interview by writer Claudia Bauer with Dorsey and watch the special behind-the-scenes cover story video Join the conversation: @DanceMagazine #DanceandActivism @SeanDorseyDance #TRANSformDanceABOUT DANCE MEDIADance Magazine was first published in June 1927 under the name The American Dancer. Today, under editor Jennifer Stahl, the magazine reaches dance students, dance professionals and dance lovers around with world with its monthly print edition and its website. Written by accomplished journalists and active dancers, Dance Magazine tells the stories behind today's most exciting dance artists and gives readers insight into the biggest issues in the field. Dance Magazine is owned by Dance Media, which also publishes Dance Spirit, Pointe, Dance Teacher, The Dance Edit and Dance Business Weekly. For more information, visit dancemagazine.com.ABOUT SEAN DORSEYSean Dorsey (founder and artistic director, Sean Dorsey Dance, now in its 15th anniversary year) is an award-winning San Francisco-based choreographer, dancer, writer and trans activist. Recognized as the nation’s first critically-acclaimed transgender choreographer in modern dance, Dorsey has toured his work to 30 U.S. cities and abroad. Dorsey is the first U.S. transgender artist ever presented by The Joyce Theater (NYC), American Dance Festival, Bates Dance Festival, and on more than 30 major stages across the US. Dorsey is the founder and artistic director of Fresh Meat Productions, the nation’s first organization to create, present and tour year-round multidisciplinary transgender arts programs. Fresh Meat’s award-winning programs include its annual “Fresh Meat Festival” of transgender and queer performance and TRANSform Dance, a national education, engagement and advocacy program supporting trans equity in dance. For more information visit SeanDorseyDance.com and FreshMeatProductions.org.# # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.