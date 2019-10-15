ALYI – Alternet Systems Takes Advantage Of Harley Davidson Electric Motorcycle Setback

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today highlighted the recent Harley Davidson (HOG) electric motorcycle setback. Harley Davidson has halted production of its electric motorcycle after discovering a charging equipment issue. ALYI management sees the Harley Davidson issue as an opportunity to be taken advantage of for its own electric motorcycle initiative. ALYI continues to develop $300 million in electric vehicle projects in Africa leading with its ReVolt Electric Motorcycle targeting the shared ride market. ALYI also recently confirmed a fleet order for an initial 50 electric motorcycles to be delivered in Texas. The company successfully passed an electric motorcycle prototype testing milestone recently and anticipates having its production design pilot motorcycle completed any day. The production design plans have already been approved by partners, vendors and clients. Management plans to produce and publish a short video of the production electric motorcycles once the production version is finalized. While ALYI’s timeline puts it behind some other producers such as Harley Davidson, ALYI gets to learn from the mistakes coming out of the rushed timelines of its competitors. ALYI continues along its methodical path to deliver the right electric vehicles to the right markets at the right time and it gets to benefit by learning from the mistakes of competitors rushed timelines in addition to catching up to those rushed timelines that are now delayed.



For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.