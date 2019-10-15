National Business Group on Health Appoints Adam Stavisky of Walmart to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Business Group on Health, a non-profit association of more than 440 large, U.S. employers, announced today the appointment of Adam Stavisky, senior vice president, U.S. benefits, at Walmart, to its board of directors. His appointment is effective immediately.



In his role at Walmart, Stavisky is responsible for the strategy, design and delivery of all benefits for the 1.5 million U.S. associates across Walmart, Sam’s Club and the ecommerce businesses. Prior to joining Walmart in 2018, he spent more than 20 years building benefits consulting businesses at several national firms, including AonHewitt, Mercer and Fidelity Investments. Stavisky also serves on the board of directors of the ERISA Industry Committee (ERIC) and is a member of the .406 Ventures Healthcare Executive Council.

"We are very excited that Adam has joined our board,” said Brian Marcotte, President and CEO of the National Business Group on Health. “He brings a wealth of experience and thought leadership in the benefits and human resources industry and we are confident he will be an asset to the Board and our members in their quest to provide high quality and affordable health care to their employees and families. All of us look forward to his many contributions.”

About the National Business Group on Health®

The National Business Group on Health is the only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on health policy issues and optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and well-being solutions. The Business Group keeps its membership on the leading edge of innovation, thinking and action to address health care cost and the delivery, financing, affordability and consumer experience with the health care system. Business Group members, many of whom have operations globally, include 73 Fortune 100 companies, and provide health coverage for more than 60 million workers, retirees and their families in over 200 countries. For more information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org .

Media Contact:

Ed Emerman

609.275.5162

eemerman@eaglepr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.