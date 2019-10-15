Global Neodymium Market Report 2019-2024 - Rising Propensity Towards Green Energy Sources Drives Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neodymium Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global neodymium market was valued at US$1.521 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.



Neodymium (Nd) is a soft and silvery chemical element having 60 as atomic number and 144.242u as atomic weight. Neodymium has wide-spread applications in strong permanent magnets which are used in loudspeakers, earphones, computer hard disks, and bass guitar among others.



Rising disposable income is leading to an increased demand for electronic products, thus augmenting the demand for Neodymium element to produce permanent magnets. The Nd element is increasingly finding applications in the green energy technologies such as wind energy and electric vehicle. Thus, the market is poised to grow at a good rate over the forecast period owing to the growing investments in electric vehicle and burgeoning usage of this metal across various end-user industries.



Geographically, Asia Pacific holds a significant share in the market on account of China holding a major share in the global production of rare earth elements.



The major players profiled in the Global Neodymium market include Lynas Corporation Ltd, ARAFURA RESOURCES, METAL RARE EARTH LIMITED, HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co. Ltd., Pensana Metals Ltd., NEO, GanZhouQianDong Rare Earths Group Co., Ltd., Alkane Resources Ltd., and Infinium Metals.



Drivers



Growing propensity towards green energy sources

Burgeoning demand for electronic products across the globe

Restraints

Growing shortage of rare earth elements

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. GLOBAL NEODYMIUM MARKET BY PRODUCT

5.1. Neodymium Metal

5.2. Neodymium Nitrate

5.3. Neodymium Oxide

5.4. Others



6. GLOBAL NEODYMIUM MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Permanent Magnets

6.2. Catalysts

6.3. Laser Crystal

6.4. Neodymium Glasses

6.5. Electric Capacitor

6.6. Others



7. GLOBAL NEODYMIUM MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.2. South America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.5. Asia Pacific



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

8.2. Recent Investments and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Lynas Corporation Ltd.

9.2. Arafura Resources

9.3. Metal Rare Earth Limited

9.4. HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co. Ltd

9.5. Pensana Metals Ltd.

9.6. NEO

9.7. GanZhou QianDong Rare Earths Group Co. Ltd.

9.8. Alkane Resources Ltd.

9.9. Infinium Metals



