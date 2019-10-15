Nurix Therapeutics to Present at the Targeted Protein Degradation Summit 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a company developing therapies that control disease-causing proteins, today announced that Arthur Sands, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer, and Gwenn Hansen, Ph.D., senior vice president, research, will present at the Targeted Protein Degradation Summit 2019 being held on October 22-24, 2019 at the Hilton Boston Logan Airport in Boston.



Presentation Details:

Section: Workshop E Title: Enabling Technologies for Targeted Degradation: Ligand Discovery using DNA-Encoded Small Molecule Libraries Presenter: Gwenn Hansen, Ph.D. Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 Time: 2:30 p.m. EDT Section: Unlocking the Full Therapeutic & Investment Potentials of TPD Through Successful Clinical Development Title: Developing Ligase Inhibitor and Activators for Cancer Therapy Presenter: Arthur Sands, M.D., Ph.D. Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 Time: 4:10 p.m. EDT

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics develops therapies that control disease-causing proteins. Nurix’s pipeline is focused on developing drugs as treatments for hematologic cancers and immune-mediated diseases including immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer. Nurix was founded by internationally recognized experts in E3 ligase biology and immunology and is funded by leading life science investors Third Rock Ventures and The Column Group. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurixtx.com .

Media Contact

Sara Zelkovic

LifeSci Public Relations

Sara@lifescipublicrelations.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.