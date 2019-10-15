Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac Fully Supports macOS 10.15 Catalina, Delivers Windows Integrations and Extended Functionality to New macOS

Use Sidecar with iPad and Apple Pencil with Windows 10, enjoy DirectX 11 with Metal-enhanced performance, benefit from Sign in with Apple and more in macOS Catalina with Parallels Desktop 15.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallels® ( parallels.com/about ), a global leader in cross-platform solutions and creator of industry-leading software for running Windows applications on a Mac®, today announced that Parallels Desktop® 15 for Mac ( parallels.com/desktop ) fully supports macOS® 10.15 Catalina as both a host and guest operating system (OS). Parallels Desktop 15 delivers new "best of both worlds" Windows 10 and Mac features to macOS Catalina, including the ability to: use Windows 10 with iPad® and Apple Pencil® via Sidecar; enjoy DirectX 11 with Apple Metal®–performance improvements for computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) applications, as well as PC games; use Sign in with Apple to quickly access Parallels services; and easily create a macOS Mojave virtual machine (VM) before upgrading to macOS Catalina to continue running old 32-bit Mac apps.



“macOS Catalina brings significant new benefits for Mac users,” said Nick Dobrovolskiy, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Support at Parallels. “Parallels Desktop 15 adds useful new macOS Catalina features to Windows 10 applications and enables customers to experience CAD/CAM and PC-game performance improvements. Users can also use Finder® to share files, previews or Safari® images via Outlook or Mail for Windows. Parallels Desktop makes it easy to run every macOS and Windows application you need on one computer so you’re always ready to engage with opportunities to work and collaborate with anyone—whether they use a Mac or PC.”

Use Your iPad and Sidecar to Work with Windows Applications

Parallels Desktop 15 delivers extended Sidecar support for iPad, including use of Apple Pencil pressure, tilt, double-tap and native iOS touch gestures with Windows programs such as CorelDRAW®, Corel® Painter® and Microsoft SketchPad. Easily enable Windows 10 Tablet Mode, launch Windows Ink Workspace or open On-screen Keyboard using special Touch Bar options enabled by Apple Pencil 2 double-tap exclusively for Windows on iPad via Sidecar. Parallels Desktop 15 users can also run both macOS Catalina and Windows 10 together seamlessly in Coherence Mode or move their Windows 10 VM over to their iPad and work with each OS via separate devices. Watch this Sidecar demo video .

32-Bit Applications – Still Available with Parallels Desktop 15

macOS Catalina is the first macOS to exclusively support 64-bit applications, which means that 32-bit macOS applications will not run on macOS Catalina. Fortunately, the Parallels Desktop Installation Assistant makes it easy for macOS Mojave users to create a macOS Mojave VM before upgrading to macOS Catalina, so they can still run 32-bit Mac applications on their current Mac. Windows 32-bit applications are also supported.

Seamless Mac and Windows Integration

Parallels Desktop 15 further blurs the lines between Mac and Windows with a variety of enhanced integration features, providing the best of both worlds on one computer so users can experience new levels of productivity.

Now Parallels Desktop 15 users can drag and drop images directly from macOS screenshot previews, Safari and Photos to Windows applications to create documents in a fast and convenient manner. Watch this demo video .

DirectX 11 Support Brings More Windows Programs and PC Games to Mac

Supporting the Apple move to Metal API, Parallels made significant investments to ensure excellent DirectX 11 performance with Metal in macOS Mojave—and especially on macOS Catalina (10.15)—in addition to DirectX 10 and 9. (User experience will depend on the hardware, especially the CPU and graphics card utilized on the Mac computer.) Parallels Desktop 15 users can now run many Windows CAD/CAM programs and PC games which did not run on prior versions, including the following titles:

CAD/CAM Applications Games on macOS Mojave & Catalina Games on macOS Catalina ArcGIS Pro 2.3 Age of Empires: Definitive Edition Anno 1800 Autodesk 3ds Max 2020 Anno 2205 Fallout 4 Lumion Space Engineers FIFA 19 MasterSeries The Turing Test Madden NFL 19

Bluetooth Low Energy Support

Bluetooth Low Energy support in Parallels Desktop 15 enables Logitech Craft, IRISPen and some IoT devices (such as smart home appliances and smart bands) to be used in a VM on a Mac. Supported platforms include Windows 10 and 8.1, Android and Linux with kernel 3.13 and newer. Shared Bluetooth driver support is for version 4.0.

Availability and Pricing

All editions of Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac (Standard, Pro Edition and Business Edition) are available now for purchase either online at parallels.com/desktop —which also offers free full-featured 14-day trials for new users—or from retail and online stores worldwide. Parallels Desktop subscriptions include complimentary concurrent three-month subscriptions to Parallels ® Toolbox for Mac and Windows and Parallels Access ® , which are also separately available to all PC and Mac users as standalone products for free trials and subscriptions.

Parallels Desktop customers (any edition) can get upgrade pricing for Parallels Desktop 15 online at parallels.com/desktop-upgrade .

Recommended Retail Price (RRP)

Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac Upgrade from any edition to a perpetual license US$49.99 New subscription US$79.99 per year New perpetual license US$99.99 Parallels Desktop for Mac Pro Edition Upgrade from any edition US$49.99 per year New subscription US$99.99 per year Parallels Desktop for Mac Business Edition US$99.99 per year

Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac running Windows 10 and Windows 7 on macOS Catalina Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac fully supports macOS Catalina and makes it easy to simultaneously run Windows 10 and Windows 7 on your Mac so you have everything you need on one computer. Download a free full-featured 14 day trial at parallels.com/desktop.



