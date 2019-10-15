Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Clarifications Require Adjustments by Financial Leaders, Impacting Financial Decisions

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the beginning of the year, there were already over 550 pages of clarifications around tax reform. As the end of the year approaches, proposed regulations continue to be clarified, also continuing to create stress for leaders of organizations of all sizes.



With evolving precision around the regulations over the last two years, CFOs and tax leaders may still find themselves stressed out as they try to adjust, forecast and adjust again as regulations are further defined. “Having a system in place that will help make and evaluate the unavoidable changes is the first line of defense to alleviate the pressure,” said Phil Zegarelli, Vice President of Strategic Consulting at PowerPlan.

For specific industries, like utilities, they continue to wait for clarity for complex tax scenarios like the normalization of excess deferred taxes. As they wait for final rules, an automated tax solution can help organizations determine where they stand and prepare for the complex process of compliance.

To learn more about the clarifications around the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and why your tax team may be feeling the pressure now more than ever, read PowerPlan’s new white paper, “And, You Thought The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Made 2017 Stressful!” here: http://bit.ly/2B9YSmi .

PowerPlan software provides financial insight into how complex rules and regulations impact your organization – empowering you to make credible decisions that improve overall financial and operational performance. The integrated solution provides complete visibility starting with forecasting and monitoring to scenario planning, asset investment optimization, and analytics while maintaining financial compliance. For more information, email info@powerplan.com or visit www.powerplan.com.

pr@powerplan.com



