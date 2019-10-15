Apprio Appoints Erika Capobianco as Chief Financial Officer

Company Adds Financial Strength to Support Continued Growth Across Federal and Commercial Practices

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apprio, a leading provider of specialized technology solutions, particularly for the health, defense and homeland security markets, today announced the appointment of Erika Capobianco as chief financial officer (CFO). The creation of the CFO role reflects Apprio’s commitment to strong financial and business operations in support of its continued growth.



“Despite the fact Apprio has been in business for two decades, our growth hasn’t slowed, and in fact, it’s increased significantly through organic customer growth and acquisition,” said Darryl Britt, Apprio president. “This growth requires us to further bolster our corporate structure and establish this new CFO position. Finding the right person for our team was key, and Erika’s professional strengths are ideally suited to help the Apprio companies to structure, finance and capture the multiple growth opportunities that continue to present themselves to us.”

Capobianco brings more than 15 years of corporate finance experience to Apprio as a strategic business and financial operations expert. Her work in capital strategies and acquisitions, operational improvement and optimization, and financial planning will be vital to Apprio.

Most recently, Capobianco served as executive director within JP Morgan Chase, supporting clients across a variety of industries, including technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and federal government contractors. She has worked in leading financial positions at Booz Allen Hamilton and SunTrust Bank.

Since 2017, Apprio has added people and offices across the country, including in Atlanta, Houston and central Florida. Apprio has an extended footprint with locations in Washington, California, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. The firm continues to focus on strengthening its core capabilities across healthcare and homeland defense.

“What a time to join this high-performing company and support financial operations that will lead the way for future growth,” Capobianco said. “I’m attracted to Apprio from a strategic business perspective but also from a personal front. I find it satisfying to work with a federal contractor that supports federal agencies with missions to save and protect human life.”

Capobianco earned a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance and consulting from Ohio State University, Fisher Business School, and a bachelor’s degree in actuarial sciences from Ohio University.

About Apprio

Apprio is a provider of specialized technology solutions, particularly for the health, defense and homeland security markets. The company provides innovative IT and program services in healthcare IT, emergency response management and financial management. Apprio delivers the methodologies, discipline and thought leadership provided by the large integrators, with the cost structure and collaboration offered by smaller firms.

For more information, visit www.apprioinc.com .

Contact:

Jane Bryant

Spire Communications

(703) 406-8626

jbryant@spirecomm.com



