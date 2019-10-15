Plastic Component Market Global Analysis(Manufacturers,Application,Technology) & Market Overview Report 2019-2025

PUNE, INDIA, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Heavy-duty vehicles include tractors, loaders, scraper, excavator, heavy trucks, combine harvester, and buses. The increasing penetration of plastic elements in heavy-duty vehicles is due to the high demand for lightweight vehicles and related lightweight components in vehicle products. Thermoplastic and thermosetting are the two types of plastics. The thermoplastic category mainly includes polyamide (PA), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), and polycarbonate (PC); while thermosetting includes polyurethane (PU). They are the most important materials for plastic components in heavy-duty vehicle applications. Such plastics are extensively incorporated in the manufacturing of various components for heavy-duty vehicles.

The Global Plastic Component Market for Heavy-Duty Vehicles is earning much attention from several sectors, due to which it can assume a smooth run with 11.41% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2025). During that time, its volume can develop from 137,143.0 Thousand Units in 2018 to 281,470.8 Thousand Units by the year 2025. Market Research Future’s (MRFR) detailed report on the market has its focus on segments, drivers, and competitive analysis of the entire market. This can give a peek into the future market demography and allow market players in having strategies planned accordingly. Some of the components that need plastics to manufacture are engine cover, transmission cover, intake air modules, oil pan module, cam cover module, cluster panel/dashboard, bumper, seating, wheel & tire, door, interior & exterior trim, windows & windshields, and electronics. The consumption of vehicles is closely related to the growth of the functions of the end-use industries. For an instance, the construction industry is increasing due to the economic growth, continuous rise in population, favorable interest rates, and the ongoing investments in the public sector. Some of the heavy-duty vehicles used mostly in construction are bulldozers, dump trucks, backhoes, graders, trenchers, cranes, front loaders, excavators and construction trucks.

Key Players Analysis

The major companies functioning in the Global Magnesium Chloride Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. Heavy-duty vehicles are Continental AG (Germany), Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (Italy), FLEX-N-GATE CORPORATION (US), Ltd (Japan), ElringKlinger AG (Germany), and Abbott Ball Company Inc. (US), and SMB Bearings (UK), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Samvardhana Motherson Group (India), Toyoda Gosei Co., Hartford Technologies, Inc. (US), are some of the key players of global plastic component market.

Several macroeconomic and microeconomic factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the trigger points that could make or break the Plastic Component market. These pointers have been studied well against their demographic background to gauge the real scenario. Such an extensive study is needed to get a good grasp over regional markets and understand the growth pockets that can help in maximize the potential and allow the market in garnering prospects from different quarters.

The Plastic Component market is a fragmented one. The presence of the existing market titans and the constant influx of the new entrants are expected to make the market a highly competitive one. These companies are expected to launch their own tactical moves to get the maximum privilege. In the process, they would also assist the global market in its expansion. These strategies often include merger, acquisition, product launch, innovation, and other methods. The report has charted the current market trends as well to make a better predictive analysis. Along with these, geographic analysis of the market, to understand the socio-economic factors at play, is playing a pivotal role.

Market segmentation

Global Plastic Component Market has been segmented by component, by material, by vehicle types and by regions. By Component Type, the Global Plastic Component Market is segmented into different segments like Engine Covers, Transmission Covers, Intake Air Modules, Oil Pan Modules, Cam Cover Modules, Cluster Panels/Dashboard, Bumpers, Seating, Wheels and Tires, Doors, Interior & Exterior Trims, and Others. By material the Global Plastic Component Market has been segmented into Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Polyurethane (PU), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Polyamide (PA), Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), Polycarbonate (PC) and Others. By Vehicle type the Global Plastic Component Market has been segmented into Tractors, Loaders, Scrapers, Excavators, Trucks, Combine Harvester and Buses. On the basis of region the Global Plastic Component Market has been segmented into regions like Asia-Pacific covering (China, Japan, India and rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe covering (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), North America covering (US, Canada and Mexico), Middle east Africa and South Africa.

