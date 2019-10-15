Livongo and VSP Vision Care Partner to Reduce Gaps in Eye Care for People Living with Diabetes

Livongo AI+AI Engine Now Delivers Vital Eye Care Insights

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo Health, Inc., a leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, today announced a partnership with VSP ® Vision Care to expand outreach efforts to Members with diabetes. This partnership includes the opportunity for mutual clients to provide their employees with important reminders to schedule their annual comprehensive eye exam with a VSP network doctor. In addition, Livongo will now offer its Diabetes, Hypertension, and Behavioral Health solutions to VSP employees and their dependents.



The Centers for Disease Control estimates that more than 100 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes1. People living with diabetes or prediabetes have an increased risk of glaucoma, cataracts, and is a leading cause of vision loss due to retinopathy. Having an annual comprehensive eye exam is critical for everyone, but especially for people with diabetes, as it can play a role in preventing or delaying blindness due to the condition.

“Livongo’s partnership with VSP Vision Care is another important step for us as we continue to enhance our Applied Health Signals platform and shows how Livongo’s consumer-first mindset leads to innovations that improve our overall Member experience,” said Livongo President Dr. Jennifer Schneider. “Vision is an important piece of the healthcare experience for people living with chronic conditions, and especially diabetes. By seamlessly offering resources and insights to manage chronic conditions and vision care on one platform, we can better address the whole person and make it easier to stay healthy.”

Under most VSP plans, Members with diabetes receive a covered-in-full retinal screening and are eligible for additional exams and services at the discretion of their VSP network doctor. Through the program, mutual Members will also receive communications encouraging them to connect with a local VSP network doctor, via VSP’s ‘Find a Doctor’ tool .

“Chronic conditions like diabetes continue to take an unprecedented toll on so many lives, yet comprehensive eye care is a simple, but often overlooked way of preventing vision loss,” said Kate Renwick-Espinosa, President of VSP Vision Care. “As the leader in vision care for people with diabetes, we’re proud to partner with Livongo and offer our clients, members, and employees an effortless way to keep their eye health top of mind and help drive better health outcomes overall.”

VSP clients interested in adding Livongo’s chronic condition management services can contact their VSP Market Director.

More than 720 organizations including innovative self-insured employers, four of the seven largest health plans, health systems, and the two largest pharmacy benefit managers have adopted Livongo’s Applied Health Signals platform. Livongo’s consumer-first approach combines advanced technology, data science, and coaching to drive measurable outcomes for Members living with chronic conditions.

About Livongo

Livongo offers a whole person platform that empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that make it easier to stay healthy. Livongo’s team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions.

About VSP Global



VSP Global is a doctor-governed company that exists to create value for members and opportunities for VSP network doctors. Our industry-leading businesses include VSP® Vision Care, the only national not-for-profit vision benefits company, which provides access to eye care for nearly 90 million members through a network of over 40,000 doctors worldwide; Marchon® Eyewear Inc., one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and distributors of high-quality eyewear and sunwear; VSP Optics, industry leaders in ophthalmic technology and lab services, providing custom lens solutions for the vision and lifestyle needs of patients; Eyefinity®, the industry leader in practice management and electronic health record software; VSP Retail, which focuses on increasing access to eye care and eyewear through multiple channels, and VSP® Ventures, which offers care-focused, customized choices for doctors looking to transition their practice.

