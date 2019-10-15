Hemp, Inc. Subsidiary, The Hemp University, Announces Post-Harvest Symposium and the First Annual Golden Grow Awards Gala

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) announced today that its subsidiary, The Hemp University, will host its final educational workshop of the year, “Post-Harvest Symposium” and the first ever Golden Grow Awards Gala in collaboration with the Southern Oregon Hemp Co-op and GreenLeaf Lab. The Golden Grow Awards Gala is a joint effort to recognize, evaluate and honor excellence in the industrial hemp field. The Post-Harvest Symposium will complete the 2019 hemp cultivation season on December 7, 2019, at The Schoolhaus Ballroom in Jacksonville, Oregon.



The event will begin with an educational symposium and will run concurrently with the Hemp Flower Exhibit & People’s Choice voting. The daytime event includes facilitated networking, the opportunity to speak with vendors, and a lunch buffet. The symposium is known as a space for cultivating a positive environment that allows members to meet, exchange information and forge alliances.

The Golden Grow Awards Gala will be honoring Oregon's top cultivars. The awards ceremony will put Oregon’s best farmers head-to-head in an effort to be awarded with some of the most prestigious hemp-industry awards. The first 40 high cannabidiol (CBD) flowers to be submitted will compete in categories such as top CBD, top terpenes, judge’s favorite and people’s choice. The exhibition and voting for winners will take place during the high-impact Industrial Hemp Symposium event which celebrates Oregon’s finest and best in Industrial Hemp. Submissions will be accepted through October 31st. The Golden Grow Awards Gala will also feature dinner, dancing, and beverages.

“The completion of the 2019 harvest season is a historic time for hemp farmers, the Company and the United States as a whole as this is the first year the lucrative crop is federally legal thanks to the Farm Bill 2018,” said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. “We want to celebrate the hard-working and dedicated farmers of the Rogue Valley, which is an area that is becoming known as the Napa Valley of Hemp. This is such a unique area that is going to elevate the hemp industry and we believe the farmers who are making this happen deserve to be recognized through the Golden Grow Awards Gala.”

This will be the final Hemp University workshop of the year in celebration of the hemp harvest season. The educational sector of the Post-Harvest Symposium will include a host of industry leaders that will speak on sustainable success for Oregon hemp. The Post-Harvest Symposium speakers/topics include:

Keynote Speaker:

● Thomas Wingens from Pacific West Mfg/Caldera Group

○ TOPIC: How Cutting-Edge Technologies Can Transform Hemp Production, Increase Efficiencies, and Streamline the Industry

Industrial Development:

● Eviane Ita-Coton from Ebb & Flow Farms/Cascade Hemp Collective

○ TOPIC: Oregon’s Role in the Development of Industrial Hemp

Business Planning:

● Bill Kelly from CannaBusiness Development

○ TOPIC: Developing Profitable Strategies for Hemp Farmers and Entrepreneurs

Farmers Panel:

● Peter DeLong from Cascade Hemp Collective

○ TOPIC: What Went Well & Top Mistakes to Avoid in 2020

Early bird tickets for the Post-Harvest Symposium are available through October 31st for $120. Tickets include access to the panels, classes, networking, market, and dinner. To purchase tickets and learn more about the Post-Harvest Symposium, please visit http://www.thehempuniversity.com .

Past Hemp University workshops can be purchased online for $10 each, which include lectures from industry leaders on informative topics pertaining to the hemp farming industry. Previous Hemp University workshops have taken place in North Carolina and Arizona.

To see one-minute videos of Hemp, Inc.’s current activities, visit Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page, where he shares daily posts of Hemp, Inc.’s activities around the country. Additionally, follow Hemp, Inc. on Facebook, here; on Instagram, here; and on Twitter, here.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

