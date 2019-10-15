KALY – Kali-Extracts Reports Increased Interest In Patented Cannabis Extraction Process In Reaction To Cannabis 2.0

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today announced recent interest from Canadian cannabis sector businesses in reaction to Cannabis 2.0. Later this week, on October 17, 2019, cannabis infused edibles, beverages, extracts and topicals become legal for sale in Canada. KALY owns and operates a U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process used currently for the production of beverages and candies. KALY’s primary business is the long-term development of biopharmaceutical treatments developed from cannabis extracts for various medical conditions. The consumer products cannabis extracts business is designed to sustain KALY in through its long-term biopharmaceutical development process. In light of the recent interest in KALY’s patented extraction process coming from Canada in reaction to Cannabis 2.0, KALY management anticipates one or more new opportunities coming together that will ultimately increase KALY’s sales.



To stay abreast of the latest developments and learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/ .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

CONTACT:

Frederick Ferri

ir@kali-extracts.com

(214) 210-0459



