BitAngels NYC to Host Free Blockchain Investor Event and CoinAgenda Preview

Manny Alicandro, Esq. to speak on legal and regulatory trends in blockchain and cryptocurrency at October 16 event

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) BitAngels New York City, a digital investor network, today announced it will host its next event on October 16, 2019 at 9 am at Polsinelli (600 Third Avenue, 42nd Floor, New York City). Guests can register for complimentary access with the promo code NY-VIP here. At the event, Manny Alicandro, Esq. will speak on current legal and regulatory trends in blockchain and cryptocurrency investing.

BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors the unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities in person. At this event, featured companies will include Paperchain, IGWT Block, and Qbix.com.

BitAngels NYC will also feature a special preview of CoinAgenda Global, the leading blockchain investor conference taking place in Las Vegas from October 26-28, 2019. BitAngels attendees may register for CoinAgenda with the promo code BANY400 for $400 off here. This year, CoinAgenda Global will be the kickoff event for Vegas Blockchain Week (October 25-31). CoinAgenda will begin with a half-day BitAngels conference on Saturday, October 26, where companies (a mix of angel and VC investments as well as tokens trading on exchanges) will pitch in a Demo Day environment at UNLV.

The main CoinAgenda conference will take place Sunday and Monday at The Cosmopolitan. Sunday will focus on new blockchain categories, security token offerings, and legal, regulatory and jurisdictional issues involved with starting and investing in blockchain companies, as well as a spotlight on enterprise blockchain. Monday’s all-day agenda hones in on trends in investing, trading and digital currency funds, as well as spotlight panels and keynotes on exchanges, IEOs and family offices.

About BitAngels

BitAngels (http://bitangels.io/) is an investor network for the blockchain industry. BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors the unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities in person.

Contact:

Fay Shapiro

BitAngels NYC



212-779-0181

fays@commpro.biz







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.