KULR Technology Adds to Suite of Battery Safety and Testing Solutions with New License of NASA Technology

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) (the “Company” or “KULR”), a leading developer of battery safety and thermal management technologies, announced a license agreement with NASA to evaluate the patent-pending Fractional Thermal Runaway Calorimeter (FTRC) for use in its suite of battery safety and thermal management solutions.



The FTRC, developed by NASA, measures the amount of heat energy released during thermal runaway, a dangerous, powerful chain-reaction explosion that can happen when batteries are stored, shipped or used together. The technology helps engineers and designers understand these incidents and develop solutions to mitigate them. The one year FTRC licensing agreement allows KULR to evaluate the FTRC’s commercial applicability and further enhance the Company’s position as the leading end-to-end battery safety design, testing, shipping, storage and failure-mitigation provider.

In addition to the FTRC, the Company also licenses the Internal Short Circuit (ISC) from NASA. KULR’s battery testing and safety products also include the patented thermal runaway shied (TRS), which has been proven in independent testing to reduce or even stop the dangerous impacts of thermal runaway. TRS technology was recently selected for use by NASA for battery storage on the International Space Station.

Ongoing research, teaching and development of lithium-ion batteries are essential for public and commercial safety because lithium-ion batteries are the industry and consumer standard for portable power – billions of individual battery cells exist and billions more are planned for production. They power everything from smart phones and laptops to electric cars and space crafts but when they fail, the results can be catastrophic. By determining the fraction of energy dissipated via a triggered internal short circuit, the FTRC provides the data needed to implement optimizations to a given battery design while also maintaining safety margin requirements.

“Lithium-ion batteries are not going away and with companies continuing to pour billions into making them, it’s vital that we keep working on ways to make these batteries safer to manufacture, store, ship and ultimately use,” said Dr. Timothy Knowles, CTO of KULR. “Continuing our great relationship with NASA on battery safety by licensing the FTRC is just another way we can help make batteries more reliable and safer for everyone, whether they’re in space, in an electric car, or powering a laptop or a cell phone,” he said.

For more information on the calorimeter tests and why they are important, or to learn more about KULR’s other safety and testing technologies, please direct enquiries to contact@kulrtechnology.com.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company’s roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA deep space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com.

