The UPS Foundation Commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month, Continues Long-Standing Partnerships To Empower The Hispanic Community

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UPS Foundation , which leads the global citizenship programs for UPS (NYSE: UPS), today announced continued support for the Hispanic community with a host of grantmaking programs and efforts focused on financial empowerment and education. Additionally, The UPS Foundation has been selected as the Hispanic Scholarship Fund’s (HSF) 2019 Corporate Partner of the Year for longstanding support. The award was presented on October 3rd at HSF’s Alumni Hall of Fame Gala held in New York City.

As the nation’s largest non-profit organization supporting Hispanic American higher education, HSF is focused on empowering Latino students and families with the knowledge and resources needed to successfully complete a higher education. The UPS Foundation has supported the organization since 1981, providing more than $3.2 million toward HSF’s Scholarship Program and Leaders in Education Awards. The scholarship program has helped more than 472 students. The organization is further supported by three UPS management employees who participate on HSF’s Advisory Council, helping to bring strategic insights and business knowledge to the organization.

“On this final day of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are humbled by the community’s recognition of UPS and The UPS Foundation, and proud to continue our support, especially in the areas of education and financial empowerment,” said Eduardo Martinez, UPS chief diversity and inclusion officer and president of The UPS Foundation. “Many of the children who have been supported through the years now have children of their own. The possibility of having an empowered life is being passed on to new generations.”

Martinez further states, “We’re not just providing funding to important organizations such as HSF, we’re providing our business expertise and experience, serving on boards and in other leadership roles, working side-by-side at volunteer events, and bringing our enthusiasm and passion to help create new opportunities.”

The HSF award was immediately preceded by an array of other awards recognizing UPS’s contributions to the Hispanic community. Among them:

Other Hispanic-focused non-profit organizations receiving support from The UPS Foundation include:

Aspira of America – offering financial education and training to Latino youth and their families.

– offering financial education and training to Latino youth and their families. Cuban-American National Council (CNC ) – providing human services to the Hispanic community and people in need from all racial and ethnic groups.

– providing human services to the Hispanic community and people in need from all racial and ethnic groups. Latin American Association – helping to provide education, training and employment services, including English Language Learning (ELL) and Adult ELL Teacher Training workshops.

– helping to provide education, training and employment services, including English Language Learning (ELL) and Adult ELL Teacher Training workshops. UnidosUS – supporting educational leadership programs for Latino and Latina high school students, with programs such as Escalera, Entre Mujeres, and the President’s Council.

Support of the Hispanic community is part of UPS’s global commitment to diversity and inclusion for its employees, customers, suppliers and the neighborhoods where UPSers live and work. UPS’s Supplier Diversity strategy helps to create an inclusive environment in which diverse business owners can gain access into UPS’s global purchasing of products and services.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. UPS is committed to operating more sustainably – for customers, the environment and the communities we serve around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Fortune magazine’s Most Valuable Brand in Transportation; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com . The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter . Learn more about our sustainability efforts at ups.com/sustainability . To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

About The UPS Foundation

Since its founding in 1907, UPS has built a legacy as a caring and responsible corporate citizen, supporting programs that provide long-term solutions to community needs. Founded in 1951, The UPS Foundation leads its global citizenship programs and is responsible for facilitating community involvement to local, national, and global communities. In 2018, UPS and its employees, active and retired, invested more than $114.9 million in charitable giving around the world. The UPS Foundation can be found on the web at UPS.com/Foundation and @UPS_Foundation on Twitter.

