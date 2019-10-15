Nexus Energy Services, Inc. Announces filing of Name and Symbol Change and Provides Update on Real Estate App Address

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Nexus Energy Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: IBGR) (“Nexus Energy Services, Inc. Doing Business as Applicate or the "Company”) has submitted its application to FINRA to change the company name and ticker symbol. Upon acceptance of the application, Nexus Energy Services, Inc. will be known as Applicate, Inc.



The development of the Company’s Real Estate App, Address, continues to be on schedule, which involves Alpha testing of the app beginning in November. Bill Maxcy, Chief Operating Officer of Applicate Inc. stated, “Our team has been working diligently on the MVP (Minimum Viable Product) and we are excited to begin the Alpha testing of Address. Alpha testing will allow us to obtain actionable information about the app as we continue to work and improve it. We expect Address will be an instrumental tool in the daily routines of real estate brokers and agents.”

Angelo Rodriguez, a director at Applicate, Inc. is in the process of lining up agents from a variety of brokerages to participate in the testing. The use of Address by seasoned real estate agents will allow us to begin cultivating a community of agents, whose abilities will be enhanced due to stronger communication and transparency provided by using our application.

Upon clearance by FINRA of our name change application and the filing of an amendment to our certificate of incorporation with the Secretary of State of Nevada, our company will become known as Applicate Inc. We have no affiliation to the Wyoming registered company, Applicate LLC. We reserve all legal rights, should we determine that such Wyoming limited liability company is infringing upon our intellectual property.

Contact

Bill Maxcy

Chief Operating Officer

1 (800)-277-3813

info@applicateinc.com

www.applicateinc.com



About Nexus Energy Services, Inc.

We create interactive software that we believe will change the world. We develop apps that will strive to transform the way we perform tasks in our daily lives. Our innovations will tailor to the needs of the individual and strive to deliver groundbreaking products to help facilitate continued growth for our shareholders.



We aim for success and perfection in our first year of operation as an app developer. During the upcoming year we look to produce a number of apps spanning a variety of markets. This includes working on apps that we create for our own financial stability and on projects with other companies and individuals.

Our first major goal will be the production and release of a real estate app called Address™. This app is designed to shock the real estate market by providing a platform that is not currently present to agents, brokers and the general public. As the year progresses we will target the specific needs or solutions to problems for schools, youth sports, youth dance, fitness and the fashion industry.

Safe Harbor for Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact or relating to present facts or current conditions included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current reasonable expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "should," "can have," "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions we have made in light of our industry experience, perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this press release you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond our control) and assumptions. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual operating and financial performance and cause our performance to differ materially from the performance anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of these assumptions prove incorrect or change, our actual operating and financial performance may vary in material respects from the performance projected in these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual operating and financial performance to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.