Sun Pacific Holding Corporation Subsidiary MedRecycler-RI, Inc. Indenture Agreement Raised to $8,725,000 via a $2,700,000 Modification for its Medical Waste to Clean Energy Project in Rhode Island

/EIN News/ -- MANALAPAN, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTHER OTC: SNPW) announces that its subsidiary, MedRecycler–RI, Inc. (“MedRecycler”), has entered into a modification to its original Indenture Agreement, adding $2.7 million in additional funding for its medical waste to clean energy project in the State of Rhode Island. The total funding under the Indenture Agreement for the MedRecycler project is now $8,725,000. The debt facility modification for this agreement matures on January 29, 2020.



The intent of the short-term modification to the indenture agreement is to allow MedRecycler to continue with the delivery, buildout, and assembly of the equipment for the facility, while it works through the terms, conditions, and other requirements for its long-term financing plans for the project.

Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp. stated, “We are very pleased with the progress MedRecycler is making in its efforts to begin cleanly processing medical waste in Rhode Island, using a leading edge pyrolysis system, displacing environmentally harmful incineration and other less green methods. MedRecycler has obtained several permits and has started the buildout and preparation phase of the facility. They are now ready to move forward in receiving and assembling the processing equipment, which required the additional funding. The new capital allows MedRecycler to continue with the construction and assembly without waiting for the longer-term financing to be completed. We are proud to report that MedRecycler is pushing forward on all fronts, while the team works flexibly and diligently with all of its partners in tackling the complexities associated in meeting all of the needs and requirements associated with permanent project financings of this type and scope.”

Sun Pacific looks forward to keeping its stakeholders aware of the progress of MedRecycler as it nears the commercial launch of this 48,000 square foot facility, which should be able to process up to 70 tons of medical waste per day. MedRecycler is designed as an advanced technology and environmentally conscious medical waste processing facility that can serve a vital, ongoing need of the medical community and also generate clean energy.

For full details on the MedRecycler project, including planned applications for the recycling of medical waste, visit the MedRecycler website at www.MedRecycler.com.

About Sun Pacific Holding Corp.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTC OTHER: SNPW) uses management's knowledge and experience to serve its customers and now all of its stakeholders through quality service and equipment, working to keep customers satisfied, and by doing our part in protecting the environment with smart green technology. For more information, visit www.sunpacificholding.com .

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

IR Contact

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (Trading Symbol: SNPW)

215 Gordons Corner Road

Manalapan, NJ 07726

Phone: +1 (888) 845-0242 Email: ir@sunpacificholding.com

Websites: www.sunpacificholding.com www.medrecycler.com



