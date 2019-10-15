TDK Announces New Series Of Compact DC Link Film Capacitors

/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDK Corporation today announced that is has added to its portfolio of EPCOS film capacitors for DC link applications with the B3277*X/Y/Z series. The new capacitors feature compact dimensions, high capacitance density and high current capability. They are designed for rated voltages of between 500 and 1200 V DC. The series offers numerous standard capacitance values within the range from 1.5 to 170 µF.



Depending on the voltage and capacitance, lead spacing is 27.5, 37.5 and 52.5 mm, with both 4-pin or 2-pin versions available for each lead spacing. The maximum operating temperature of these RoHS-compatible components is 105 °C. At a rated voltage and an operating temperature of 85 °C the typical service life of the self-healing capacitors is 60,000 hours.

The MKP capacitors are suitable for use in DC link circuits, as DC filters and for power factor correction for industrial converters, as well as for power supplies with higher reliability requirements. These applications include X-ray equipment, LED street lighting, induction hobs and electrical chargers.

Main applications

DC link circuits, DC filters and power factor correction for industrial converters

Power supplies with higher reliability requirements

Main features and benefits

Broad capacitance range from 1.5 to 170 µF

High current capability of up to 36.5 A

Compact dimensions

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2019, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.

You can download this text and associated images from www.tdk-electronics.tdk.com/en/191015.

Further information on the products can be found under www.tdk-electronics.tdk.com/en/film_mkp .

Please forward reader inquiries to marketing.communications@tdk-electronics.tdk.com .

Contacts:

Debbie Martin

Marketing Communications Manager

TDK Electronics Inc.

732-906-4364

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ccb65f5-4c20-47af-9d26-1f6934fd6115

TDK Corporation today announced that is has added to its portfolio of EPCOS film capacitors for DC link applications with the B3277*X/Y/Z New Series Of Compact DC Link Film Capacitors



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.