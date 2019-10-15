Grayscale Investments Announces Record Fundraising with More than a Quarter Billion Dollars Raised in Q3

Leading Digital Currency Asset Manager Sees Strongest Demand for Digital Currency Investment Products Since Firm Inception

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, the largest digital currency asset manager, today released its Q3 2019 Grayscale Digital Asset Investment Report, a comprehensive report that highlights investment activity and performance across the Grayscale family of products from July 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019.



During the third quarter of 2019, Grayscale raised $254.9 million into its investment products, triple the assets raised during the second quarter, when the company raised $84.8 million. The inflows mark Grayscale’s strongest quarterly asset raise since the firm’s inception.



The majority of this quarter’s investment capital came from institutions, with 84% of inflows coming primarily from hedge funds. Increasing demand from institutional investors reflects a larger trend that has gained momentum throughout 2019.



Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust led investment demand with $171.7 million in inflows, the greatest quarterly inflows into the Trust during the product’s six-year history. Demand for non-Bitcoin products continued to grow as well, illustrated by increasing inflows into Grayscale® Ethereum Trust and Grayscale® Ethereum Classic Trust, with combined year-to-date inflows exceeding $100 million.



To read the entire Q3 2019 Grayscale Digital Asset Investment Report, click here: https://gryscl.co/Q3-19PR.



Grayscale's investment products are available to institutional and accredited investors through their respective private placements. Grayscale’s single-asset investment products provide exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Horizen (ZEN), Litecoin (LTC), Stellar Lumens (XLM), XRP, and Zcash (ZEC). Grayscale’s diversified investment vehicle, Grayscale® Digital Large Cap Fund, provides exposure to the top digital currencies by market capitalization. As of September 30, 2019, Grayscale managed approximately $2.1 billion in assets under management across its family of 10 products.



Additionally, secondary markets exist for three of Grayscale’s products as Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC), Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX: ETHE), and Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (OTCQX: ETCG) are publicly-quoted and available to all individual and institutional investors on the OTCQX® Best Market.* Shares of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund have received FINRA approval and are expected to start trading soon under symbol: GDLCF.



Grayscale is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which builds, buys, and invests in more than 140 bitcoin and blockchain companies around the world. In addition to Grayscale, DCG is the parent company of Genesis, a leading digital asset trading and lending firm, and CoinDesk, a global media and events company.



*There can be no assurance that the value of the Shares will approximate the value of the underlying assets held by the Trust when traded on a secondary market and the Shares may trade at a substantial premium over or discount to the value of the assets held by each respective Trust.



About Grayscale Investments

Grayscale Investments, LLC is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, we give investors the tools to make informed investing decisions in a burgeoning asset class. As part of Digital Currency Group, Grayscale accesses the world’s biggest network of industry intelligence to build better investment products. We have removed the barrier to entry so that institutions and individual investors can benefit from exposure to digital currencies. Now, forward-thinking investors can embrace a digital future with an institutional grade investment. Grayscale is headquartered in New York City. For more information on Grayscale, please visit www.grayscale.co or follow us on Twitter, @GrayscaleInvest.





