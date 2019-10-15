TrueCar Named by Newsweek as One of America’s Best Customer Service Brands for Second Year in a Row

The leader in pricing transparency in automotive, is recognized for its superiority in customer service

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar , an automotive technology platform that provides comprehensive pricing transparency for car shoppers, has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Customer Service Brands in 2020 in the automotive marketplace category. This marks the second consecutive year that TrueCar has earned this distinction, and is the second year Newsweek has published the ranking.



“TrueCar’s recognition as one of the top automotive brands providing the best customer service in America is a high honor,” said Mike Darrow Interim CEO & President of TrueCar. “This achievement recognizes TrueCar’s commitment to transparency and the value that TrueCar’s data, insights and tools provide car shoppers, empowering them to make smart and confident vehicle purchase decisions.”

TrueCar provides transparency in the car shopping journey by analyzing millions of actual vehicle transactions to show consumers what others recently paid for the car they want, giving them price context and price confidence when they go through the purchasing process. TrueCar shoppers can also choose to receive upfront transactable price offers from TrueCar Certified Dealers on vehicles that match their color, trim and options preferences. This allows consumers to view full pricing— including incentives, fees, and accessories—on a specific vehicle in a dealer’s inventory, and to assess price competitiveness, all before setting foot in the dealership.

The 2020 America’s Best Customer Service rankings were identified from the results of an independent survey of more than 20,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. The rankings were evaluated on the likelihood a customer would recommend the service or brand and evaluation criteria of the following: quality of communication, technical competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility. The top three brands receiving the highest scores in each category were awarded as America’s Best Customer Service Brands in 2020.

TrueCar and its affinity partners are also the most visited and most useful independent automotive sites, and drive the most dealership showroom visits according to the latest J.D. Power New Autoshopper Study.

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) is a digital automotive marketplace that provides comprehensive pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars and enables consumers to engage with TrueCar Certified Dealers who are committed to providing a superior purchase experience. TrueCar operates its own branded site and its nationwide network of more than 16,500 Certified Dealers, and also powers car-buying programs for some of the largest U.S. membership and service organizations, including USAA, AARP, American Express, AAA and Sam's Club. Nearly half of all new car buyers engage with the TrueCar network during their purchasing process. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

