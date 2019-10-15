Data-Driven Insights and Innovations Unveiled at The Minitab Global Insights Conference 2019

Over 100 Companies Collaborating and Discovering the Power of Solution Analytics

/EIN News/ -- State College, PA, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attendees at the fourth annual Minitab Global Insights experienced a one-of-a-kind conference with engaging speakers, hands-on training with Minitab experts and networking opportunities. This year’s theme Better Decision Making Through Data-Driven Insights helped hundreds of professionals at all levels improve their data analysis capabilities to make better and more informed decisions that lead to actions and impact.

This year's three-day event offered over 30 presentations covering real-world applications of data analysis that drove value creation. The sessions provided attendees tangible knowledge they can take back to their organizations, no matter the skill or comfort level with data analysis. Professionals from across organizations benefited from the content, not only in traditional areas of data analysis like continuous improvement, operational excellence, quality engineering, research and development and manufacturing, but also in areas like biostatistics, medical research, supply chain and marketing.

Attendees also got a sneak preview of Minitab’s upcoming innovations at the General Session and were able to test-drive them at the User-Centered Design Studio, where they were also able to meet and provide feedback to Minitab software designers.

With the launch of Minitab® 19 Statistical Software only a few months ago, practitioners were also able to explore how Minitab® 19 delivers on Minitab’s commitment to make data analysis better, faster and easier, even with larger data sets. Additionally, attendees got to experience the newest versions of Quality Trainer®, an e-learning course, and Companion by Minitab®, the market-leading software to help track and manage continuous improvement projects securely, centrally and globally.

Jeffrey T. Slovin, Chief Executive Officer of Minitab, LLC said: “This year’s Minitab Global Insights Conference demonstrated Minitab’s commitment to empowering all of our customers - from the advanced data scientist to those early in their data analysis journey - to make better, faster and easier decisions through data-driven insights.”

Mr. Slovin continued: “We were very pleased to host over 100 companies at this year’s Minitab Global Insights Conference. By partnering with Minitab, they are best positioned to not only collect and visualize data, but also find answers to their questions and solve their challenges. With our current product portfolio and multiple innovations in our pipeline, Minitab is truly differentiating itself as a solutions analytics provider today and for many years to come.”

About Minitab, LLC

Minitab helps companies and institutions spot trends, solve problems and discover valuable insights in their data by delivering a comprehensive and best-in-class suite of data analysis, predictive analytics and process improvement tools, along with a team of highly trained experts to service and support them on their analytics journey. Regardless of statistical background, Minitab empowers organizations through easy-to-use software, clicks not code, on-site and public training and a global support network of expert statisticians.

For nearly 50 years, Minitab has helped organizations drive cost containment, enhance quality, boost customer satisfaction and increase effectiveness. Minitab Statistical Software is the global product of choice across different disciplines, including academia, operational excellence, quality improvement, Lean Six Sigma, manufacturing, research and development, marketing and many more. Thousands of businesses and institutions worldwide use Minitab Statistical Software®, Companion by Minitab®, Quality Trainer® (an e-learning platform) and Salford Predictive Modeler® to uncover flaws in their processes and improve them.

To learn more about Minitab, visit www.minitab.com.

Joshua Zable Minitab, LLC 814-753-3830 publicrelations@minitab.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.