ZL Technologies CEO Kon Leong to Deliver Privacy Keynote at ARMA InfoCon 2019

Leong will offer practical solutions for managing privacy in the age of big data

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZL Technologies, Inc. (ZL), a leader in information management, today announced its participation in ARMA InfoCon 2019 in Nashville, TN. ARMA, the premier event for records management and information governance professionals, will be held October 21-23 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort Convention Center. With groundbreaking legislative pieces already passed, and more on the way, privacy topics will be featured prominently.



ZL’s participation includes both the keynote presentation and an educational speaking session delivered by CEO Kon Leong, as well as an exhibit on the expo floor at Booth #1007. Leong’s speaking sessions will offer thought leadership on managing files for governance and privacy, including actionable insight into how to control data across silos for GDPR and CCPA.

Leong’s speaking sessions are as follows:

Keynote Session: Privacy and Other Fairy Tales

Date: Monday, October 21

Time: 12:20-12:35 pm

Location: Delta Ballroom A

Education Session: How to Clean up File Shares for Governance and Privacy

Date: Tuesday, October 22

Time: 9:40-10:25 am

Location: ZL Technologies Room—Canal C, Delta Mezzanine

About ZL Technologies, Inc.

ZL Technologies’ centralized information governance platform enables organizations to manage all enterprise content and satisfy corporate needs for data privacy, file analytics, eDiscovery, records management, and FINRA and GDPR compliance. ZL's unique differentiator is its unified architecture which consolidates all applications and billions of documents under one platform, thus eliminating today's fractured data silos which significantly raise operating costs and increase legal risk. With a proven track record of serving Global 500 customers, ZL has emerged as a technology leader in harnessing big data for strategic advantage. For more information, please visit www.zlti.com

Media Contact

Cori Kendrick

PAN Communications

zltech@pancomm.com

617-502-4330



