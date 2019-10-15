STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE Partner With LAVA to Reimagine the Guest Experience

First of its kind LAVA technology activates data in real time to innovate retail, sponsorship, and concessions operations for venues, and create custom guest experiences during live events

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA, the marketing platform that activates real time data to create engaging experiences during live events, today announced its partnership with STAPLES Center , Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE , the iconic arena and surrounding entertainment district in downtown Los Angeles, to reinvent the guest experience during live entertainment events for the first time. The partnership comes ahead of STAPLES Center’s 20th anniversary this October, and coincides with the public debut of LAVA, which launched out of stealth mode today.



STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE will use LAVA’s groundbreaking real time fan experience and analytics technology to improve the overall experience for the millions of guests attending professional sports games and high profile music and entertainment events each year.

The STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE teams will start by integrating LAVA as an onsite operational tool. The LAVA platform will instantly analyze customer experience data generated by connected devices — such as ticketing scans, concessions and merchandise — and consolidate it into an intuitive, easy to use dashboard. Event staff can monitor operations and improve the guest experience during an event, such as managing special offers and promotions, crowd control or adjusting internal staffing. In the near future, STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE will expand the LAVA technology platform into its retail, sponsorship, and concessions operations, enabling the arena to further monitor real time business performance as well as surprise guests with in the moment digital offers, such as exclusive discounts, VIP lounge access and more.

LAVA’s platform activates using digital experience passes on smartphone devices to seamlessly enable real time notification and redemption for guests, as well as accurate and instant analytic insights for venues. This type of real time visibility and activation for event operations has never been done before, and STAPLES Center is the first arena in Los Angeles to adopt LAVA.

“Over the last 20 years, STAPLES Center has proudly embraced state of the art technology to further our mission of creating the finest entertainment experience imaginable. In turn, we have set new standards for the arena industry, and continue to do so with our preeminent partnership with LAVA,” said Lee Zeidman, President of STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE, “LAVA fills a much needed gap in the live event market: that we have never before had visibility into our guests’ experience in the moment, nor an ability to act on those insights while an event is taking place. With LAVA’s platform we are well-equipped to continue honing and perfecting our guests’ experiences in ways that were previously impossible.”

The technology stood out to the STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE team for many reasons, but its preference for delivering a frictionless experience, using digital experience passes on smartphones rather than native apps, was a critical factor given the multiple tenants and fan bases that visit the arena annually.

“We’ve been selective about the type of companies we work with, and we immediately realized that STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE have the same innovation-centric mindset when it comes to improving and perfecting the guest experience. The team was also faced with a unique challenge given the volume and diversity of its guests in part due to housing four professional sports teams, along with world-class music and entertainment events all year long,” said Wen Miao, CEO of LAVA. “We are excited to partner with STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE to surprise and delight fans, by creating meaningful experiences for the millions of guests that visit the arena and L.A. LIVE complex each year. This partnership means huge improvements in the way guests experience live events, both at STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater and broadly across the industry.”

Founded by Vivek Ranadivé, the founder and former CEO of TIBCO, and Wen Miao, a former SVP and GM at TIBCO, LAVA is the first marketing platform to successfully activate real time data to create meaningful customer experiences during an event, engaging with guests in the moment and broaden existing revenue streams through personalized, memorable experiences.

About LAVA

LAVA is a next generation software platform that turns real time enterprise data into instant business action using Realtime AI™. LAVA connects world-class brands with their customers in the moment, whether they’re attending a game or a show, shopping in-person or online, or vacationing at a casino resort or theme park. The company’s platform analyzes real time data generated by internet-of-things (IOT) connected devices, such as digital wallet transactions and location information to create personalized moments that enhance customer experience, deepen brand loyalty, and generate incremental spend. For more information, visit www.lava.ai .

About STAPLES Center

STAPLES Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary year and has undoubtedly developed an unrivaled reputation for excellence having established itself as the Sports and Entertainment Center of the World. As the home of four professional sports franchises – the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks – STAPLES Center has proven to be a home court advantage for the local teams. The AEG owned and operated arena continues to distinguish itself as the host of major, high-profile events of national and international distinction including the 2004, 2011 & 2018 NBA All-Star Games, 2002 & 2017 NHL All-Star Game, 2000 Democratic National Convention, 2009 World Figure Skating Championships and 18 of the last 20 GRAMMY Awards shows. STAPLES Center’s nineteen years have also been marked with performances and special events that brought international stature to the downtown Los Angeles venue including concerts Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Prince, U2, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Usher, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Keith Urban, Roger Waters, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Michael Bublé, Carrie Underwood and Justin Timberlake, as well as world championship boxing, family shows and special events. Hosting over 250 events a year, the arena’s reputation for world-class amenities, features and commitment to quality of service and the guest experience is second to none.

About Microsoft Theater

Microsoft Theater hosts over 120 music, family, dance and comedy acts, award shows, televised productions, conventions and product launches with over 500,000 guests passing through the doors annually. The 7,100-seat theater offers guests mid-sized intimacy, with no seat further from the stage than 220 feet. Microsoft Theater offers 12,000 square feet of VIP & hospitality areas, 10 dressing rooms and state of the art technology making it is a favorite indoor venue for performers and fans alike. Since opening in October 2007 with six sold out shows featuring the Eagles and Dixie Chicks, Microsoft Theater has hosted concerts starring the most popular artists including Alan Jackson, Katy Perry, Charlie Wilson, Juan Gabriel, Aretha Franklin, Ed Sheeran, John Fogerty, Gabriel Iglesias, Kanye West, Marc Anthony, Sesame Street Live, John Legend, The Avett Brothers, Neil Young, Steely Dan, Trey Songz, Kelly Clarkson, Rush, Yanni, Nicki Minaj, Juanes, Cat Stevens, The American Idol Finale shows, Michael Jackson’s This is It, Straight Outta Compton, The Hunger Games and Twilight Movie Premieres and many more. Microsoft Theater is home to the American Music Awards, ESPYs, Primetime Emmy Awards and BET Awards, and has previously hosted the People’s Choice Awards, Radio Disney Music Awards, 2010, 2011 & 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, 2014 & 2015 MTV Movie Awards and the 2013 Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame.

About L.A. LIVE

L.A. LIVE is a 4 million square-foot, $3 billion downtown Los Angeles sports and entertainment district adjacent to STAPLES Center and the Los Angeles Convention Center featuring The Novo, a 2,300 capacity live music venue, Microsoft Theater, a 7,100-seat live theatre, a 54-story, 1001-room convention “headquarters” destination (featuring The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles and JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE hotels and 224 luxury condominiums – The Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. LIVE – all in a single tower), the GRAMMY Museum, the 14-screen Regal L.A. LIVE: A Barco Innovation Center theatre, broadcast facilities for ESPN along with entertainment, residential, restaurant and office space.

Developed by Los Angeles-based AEG, L.A. LIVE, considered to be the nation’s most active ‘live content and event campus,’ has become the region’s most in-demand and busiest hospitality location throughout the past 10 years, featuring 260,480 sf of conference center and ballroom facilities, world-class restaurants including WP24, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Katsuya, Shaquille’s, Rock ‘N Fish, Rosa Mexicano, Starbucks, Glance Restaurant, Smashburger, Tom’s Urban 24, Yard House, Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill and BOCA at the Conga Room and others; 100,000 sf special events deck, the famous Lucky Strike Lanes and Lounge, the celebrity owned Conga Room, a one-of-a-kind GRAMMY Museum, saluting the history of music and the genre’s best known awards show all centered around Xbox Plaza, a 40,000 sf outdoor event space.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

LaunchSquad for LAVA

lava@launchsquad.com | 212-564-3665

STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater & L.A. LIVE

Cara Vanderhook

cvanderhook@aegworldwide.com | 213-742-7273



