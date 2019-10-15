Diverse, Award-Winning Speakers to Come Together for IIL’s 16th Annual International Project Management Day Online Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Institute for Learning, Inc. (IIL) is pleased to announce that its 2019 IPM Day Online Conference will go live on Thursday, November 7th. Now in its 16th year, IPM Day is different from other professional conferences because it brings together a diverse, award-winning roster of keynote speakers and presenters in a fully online platform – making it accessible to a truly global audience. More than 50,000 people are expected to register.



IPM Day’s outstanding keynote speakers would take the main stage at any in-person event, and their sessions will address topics that resonate with all members of the project management community:



Sunil Prashara , President and CEO of Project Management Institute, on how PMI is preparing the world (and its project managers) for new ways of working

, President and CEO of Project Management Institute, on how PMI is preparing the world (and its project managers) for new ways of working Dr. Harold Kerzner , Senior Executive Director at IIL, on shifting the project management mindset to focus less on deliverables and more on business benefits and value

, Senior Executive Director at IIL, on shifting the project management mindset to focus less on deliverables and more on business benefits and value Kasia Grzybowska , Head of Project Portfolio Management at Nestlé, on how to turn a portfolio into a value enabler

, Head of Project Portfolio Management at Nestlé, on how to turn a portfolio into a value enabler Dr. Diane Hamilton , Author and CEO of Tonerra, on curiosity’s role in improving engagement, innovation and productivity

, Author and CEO of Tonerra, on curiosity’s role in improving engagement, innovation and productivity J. LeRoy Ward, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at IIL, on the best ways organizations and project managers can work together to deliver value

Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask questions, following each keynote presentation on November 7th. Twenty additional presenters will round out the speaker lineup, representing small to medium-sized companies as well as larger organizations like Microsoft, Fiserv, Intrado and Bank of America. Presenter sessions will explore a range of relevant topics like Data Quality, Agile, Leadership, Risk Management, Business Intelligence, and Stakeholder Engagement.

This year’s theme is “Focusing on What Matters,” highlighting the critical importance of the people and ideas that propel the Project Management profession forward. “I think what matters most in project management are the people behind it, and that’s what we are bringing focus to this year,” states IIL’s Founder, President and CEO E. LaVerne Johnson. “We are especially pleased to have PMI as a Platinum Sponsor on their 50th anniversary year. I’m looking forward to hearing from Sunil Prashara and all of the great speakers on our program.”

Beyond expert insight from keynote speakers and presenters, attendees will benefit from complimentary access to self-paced courses on “Agile and Scrum Fundamentals” and “Project Leadership Skills”; a Networking Lounge, Sponsor Exhibit Hall, Trivia and Resources area within the online platform; and PMI credential holders can earn up to 26 PDUs to maintain their certification.

The entire event will be accessible from November 7, 2019 to February 9, 2020. Group rates and Unlimited Licenses are available. For more information, please visit IPM Day website .

About IIL (International Institute for Learning, Inc.)

IIL’s dedication to organizational improvement using Intelligence, Integrity, and Innovation has solidified itself as a dedicated learning partner to thousands of global organizations for over 25 years. Classroom, virtual, on-demand courses, online conferences and customized learning solutions aim to not only educate, but empower participants. Learn more at https://www.iil.com.

Lori Milhaven

Email: lori.milhaven@iil.com

Phone number: (212) 515-5121



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.